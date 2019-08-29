LIG Assets, Inc. to Host LIGA 2019 4th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Future Home of Bella Serra





Nashville, TN, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK:LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that the Company will host the LIGA 2019 - 4th Annual "Sustainability Impact Conference" on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm CST at the future home of Bella Serra in Brentwood, TN. Every speaker at the conference is a strategic partner of LIG Assets and has a financial stake in the Company or otherwise benefits from LIG Assets' operations and success. Additional conference details and the entire speaker list will be posted on our website at www.LeaderinGreenAssets.com and will be updated from time to time prior to the conference date.

LIG Assets has confirmed some of our speakers will include key people from Horton World Solutions, our partner and renowned environmentalist Robert Plarr, and many representatives from the Company. LIGA representatives will include new CEO Dakota Forgione, former CEO and now CEO of LIGA's joint venture, Live Stor America, Allan Gillis, Chairman Aric Simons, LIGA President and CEO of BGTV Direct Marvin Baker, and CFO Doug Vaughn. Many more will also be announced soon. Additionally, LIGA will be updating attendees on the land acquisitions in Brentwood, Tennessee, Panama City Beach, Florida & Angola, Indiana and plan to demonstrate the progress of their other subsidiaries Live Stor America, LIG Developments, LIGA Homes, and BGTV Direct, and feature many of LIGA's state-of-the-art building materials and products. Speakers will further attest to their relationship and commitment to the new management team at LIG Assets, its strategic plans, advanced products, current respective industry climate, and further enable attendees to understand how these diverse resources will combine to change the way we build, improve healthy living, extend life, save on utilities, and improve the environment.

Additional meetings will also be scheduled in conjunction with the conference date that will serve as a platform to initiate or expand agreements to further develop new or current contracts and opportunities. The size and scope of any significant agreements will be released in timely manner upon execution.

The conference is considered an "open house" as LIGA will open its doors to anyone that wants to attend at no cost. However, since space is limited and lunch will be provided, we urge interested attendees to notify the Company. Please RSVP by email at dakota@ligahomes.com if you plan to attend and we'll email you the physical address with parking instructions or you can call us at (833) LIGAHOMES /(833) 544-2466.

Company President, Marvin Baker, stated, "It's one thing to talk about disruptive technologies, but it's another thing to see, feel, and experience them in person. This is why we feel that our fourth annual LIGA conference is so important for our shareholders to attend. By showcasing our products, partners, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, we have established the foundation for continued and long-term growth for LIGA and its subsidiaries and thus the return on investment for our valued shareholder base. If you are able, I highly urge you to attend the conference and see for yourself LIGA's amazing technologies and corporate operational plans as well as meet several members of the LIGA team that have been instrumental in the dramatic enhancement of LIGA's corporate and share value over the last 2 years."

LIG Assets CEO, Dakota Forgione, stated, "I believe the dramatic growth for LIGA in 2019 and into 2020 is just a manifestation of what has been developing and will be revealed in the following weeks and months ahead and I, along with our entire management team, anticipate LIGA exceeding even our wildest expectations for growth and profitability before year end. It's important for LIGA shareholders to see these disruptive, game changing technologies explained and demonstrated by those at the leading edge of their respective fields. It is an experience not to be missed and one LIGA is proud to present at our 4th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference."

After 3 pm, CST, LIGA will be making several announcements and there are plans to film the conference for broadcast either LIVE or for broadcast on LIGA's website at a later date for those who can't attend.

If you want to attend the conference, please RSVP at:

Tel: (833) LIGAHOMES

Tel: (833) 544-2466

Email: dakota@ligahomes.com

URL: www.LigaHomes.com

Bella Serra - Brentwood:

A Luxury Mediterranean hillside resort development offering the variety of custom single family homes and the simplistic lifestyle living of condominium villas for the most discerning buyers of luxury living at its finest. The most unique feature of these homes will be the green sustainability factor built with consideration of the environment in mind. A high quality luxury resort lifestyle community with wellness in mind while reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption to improve our quality of life. Derived from the Latin/Italian influence Bella meaning beautiful and Serra meaning views from a high place or high ridge as our community rests at one of the highest peaks in Brentwood with our ridgeline facing south into Brentwood/Franklin and the lower lined development facing toward Nashville.

Bella Serra is a concept development using sustainable building products brought to us by well-known Environmentalist Robert Plarr. Bella Serra will be Nashville and Middle Tennessee's first fully sustainable community. A new approach to residential build application using light gauge steel framing versus wood framing with our high quality magnesium oxide panels where the combination creates a sustainable structure resistant to 185 mph winds, water and mold resistant, fire resistant to 3500 degrees with a burn rate of 5 hours before the material begins to breakdown.

For more information about LIGA Homes' disaster resistant homes and structures please contact our Company directly at - www.LIGAHomes.com or call us at 833-LIGAHOMES.

General inquiries: ContactUs@LIGAHomes.com

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company's other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes' development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world's first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant - from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President - LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO - BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

www.BGTVDirect.com



Source: LIG Assets, Inc.