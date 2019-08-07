Quantcast

See headlines for LFCOF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Lift & Co. Announces Date for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT

    Lift & Co. Announces Date for its First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call


    TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after market close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by Matei Olaru, Chief Executive Officer, and Kasia Malz, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow.

    Conference Call Details:

    Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

    Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

    Participant Dial-in Numbers: 

    Local - (+1) 866-211-3050

    International - (+1) 647-689-6572

    Conference ID: 4079639

    Webcast Registration:

    https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2063228-1/9C5F9ADF98768DC694407C52FBCDEB97 



    Recording Playback Numbers:

    Local - (+1) 416-621-4642

    Toll Free - (+1) 800-585-8367



    Expiry Date: September 22, 201911:59 PM

    Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

    ABOUT LIFT & CO.                  

    Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT) is a publicly-traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

    Forward-looking statements



    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

    There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

    SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

    For further information:

    Lift & Co.

    Sara McMillen

    Director of Communications and Government Relations,

    416-220-9536

    smcmillen@lift.co

    Investor Relations:

    Thesis Capital

    Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca

    Source: Lift & Co. Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: LFCOF, LIFT




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7833.27
    107.23  ▲  1.39%
    DJIA 26029.52
    311.78  ▲  1.21%
    S&P 500 2881.77
    37.03  ▲  1.30%
    Data as of Aug 6, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar