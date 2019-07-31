Quantcast

LifeVantage to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results on August 14, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (800) 289-0438 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (323) 794-2423. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, August 21, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 4077209, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 4077209.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutrigenomic dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2-infused skin and hair care products, Petandim™ for Dogs, Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System.LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com

