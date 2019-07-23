LifeVantage Celebrates 10th Anniversary at its Elite Academy in Kansas City



Company announces intention to expand its flagship product line

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) hosted its bi-annual Elite Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. Over 5,000 Distributors registered for attendance to help celebrate the company's 10th anniversary in the direct selling industry and usher in the next decade of biohacking.



As part of his welcome address, LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen took attendees on a trip down memory lane, but also painted a picture of the coming decade.

"We began in a lab with a single, powerful scientific discovery - a discovery that proved we, as humans, have more capacity, potential, and ability within us than we had been led to believe," Jensen said. "As rich and exciting as our history is as a company, I am even more excited about our future. I am as convinced as I ever have been that our best days are ahead of us."



As part of that future, LifeVantage has announced its intent to expand its nutrigenomic product line. The new product will be the company's first addition to its flagship Protandim® line since the launch of Protandim® NRF1 Synergizer in 2016.



"This is more than just a new addition," Jensen said. "It's a game-changing product that will give our customers and distributors a powerful new way to enhance their business and health.* The more we learn about nutrigenomics, the more we realize what it can do. And we're so excited to bring this new product to market."



The new product is slated to launch at the company's Elite Academy in Long Beach, Calif., in October.



Jensen lauded the company's activity rate of new enrollees and overall retention rate, which is among the best in the industry, but challenged attendees to escalate their efforts on bringing new customers and distributors into the business with a goal of increasing active members with a monthly product subscription to 300,000.

To this end, Jensen announced a number of new initiatives coming in 2020, including free shipping; a new cadence for corporate events that will introduce regional Elite Academies and an event known as Destination EA that will be one-part training and one-part experience; and the integration of a daily pay model into its commission structure.



The company also formally introduced its new senior vice president of research & development, Dr. Brian Dixon, who joined the company this month. He has worked in the nutritional industry for more than 10 years in a variety of executive health and science education and product innovation capacities. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from Oregon State University in affiliation with the Linus Pauling Institute, where his research focused on the underlying biochemical and cellular mechanisms of aging.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

