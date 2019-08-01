Quantcast

Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

August 01, 2019

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (866) 610-1072 (U.S.) or (973) 935-2840 (International), Conference ID: 1990715. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2056330-1/71900E20CC66D9B2FB8814B65BD76311. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way® Taylor® Kitchen and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Rabbit®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including Bombay®, BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath and Taylor® Weather. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby

212-355-4449

Source: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

