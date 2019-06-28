Quantcast

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


Declares Dividend to be Paid August 15, 2019

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey Siegel Chairman/Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Robert B. Kay Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Michael J. Jeary Retired Advertising Executive
John Koegel Principal, Jo-Tan, LLC
Cherrie Nanninga Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig Phillips Retired Senior Vice President -  Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Bruce G. Pollack Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Dennis E. Reaves Consultant
Michael J. Regan Retired Certified Public Accountant
Michael Schnabel Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.

On an advisory (non-binding) basis, stockholders approved the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Lifetime's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2019.

Lifetime Brands, Inc

Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®  and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and PlanetBox®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby

212-355-4449

Source: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LCUT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar