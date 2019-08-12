Life On Earth, Inc. Retires And Cancels 1,455,000 Of Its Common Shares





Company Continues On Its Restructuring Plans to Focus On Core Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB:LFER) announced today that it has completed the sale of The Giant Beverage Company, Inc. ("Giant"). The resale of the Company's Giant Beverage Unit provided that the Company pay Giant's previous principals $112,718, in a combination of cash and stock, to settle outstanding debts and obligations under the original purchase of that unit back in April 2018. In conjunction with the sale of the Giant unit, the Company received, as consideration for the resale of the Giant unit, 1,455,000 common shares of LFER that had been issued in the April 2018 acquisition. The details of the transaction have been reported in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 12, 2019.



Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, Founder and CEO of Life On Earth, Inc. stated, "As per our June shareholders' update, the retirement and cancellation of nearly one and a half million shares is another step in the right direction for the Company regarding the divesture of non-performing assets for the company. The Company's objective remains the same, which is to maintain a focus on our core business building our own brands, and bringing in the necessary human capital and talent in order to scale the growth of our brands as fast as possible. We anticipate on giving our shareholders additional updates relatively soon in the coming weeks."

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on growing its portfolio of brands in the all-natural, innovative, healthier and "better for you" beverage market. The Company sells its products throughout the United States with third-party distributors, wholesalers and retailers.



The Company owns, markets and distributes three proprietary beverage brands, including:

For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com



Investors and corporate inquiries, please contact: info@lifeonearthinc.com | (646) 844- 9897

