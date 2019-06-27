Life On Earth, Inc. Partners With SAS Sales And Marketing of South Florida



Company Enters Into Florida Market with Its Just Chill Brand

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB:LFER) announced today that it has partnered with SAS Sales And Marketing (SAS), based in Boca Raton Florida, to expand the sales and distribution of the Company's full line of its Just Chill brand. SAS is a sales and marketing firm that manages start-up brands, and through its Kickstart Florida program introduces them throughout Florida and markets in the Southeast U.S. Andy Stallone CEO of SAS, was also co-founder of Boca Beverage Corp., a distribution company which became the first and ultimately exclusive distributor of Arizona Iced Tea in the state of Florida. That company became the master distributor and gained the rights for Florida as well as Georgia and Alabama, and helped launch many successful brands in Florida including Nantucket Nectars, Fiji Water, Hansen's Natural and Red Bull. Mr. Stallone stated: "We are pleased and excited to be working with Life On Earth starting with their Just Chill brand. It's a perfect fit for the trend setting markets in South Florida. Our job is to introduce the brand and help manage its growth. We present the brand to every local chain and key retailer and look to build a strong distribution network. We want to help grow this brand rapidly and we're glad to say that we have started that process as placements and deliveries have already begun."

Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, Founder and CEO of Life On Earth, Inc. stated: "We met with Andy Stallone several months ago and we really liked what he has been able to do with emerging brands in our category. We feel that this will be the best way for Life On Earth and its flagship brand, Just Chill, to enter the Florida market which is a critical market for us since it is the third largest state in the U.S.- population wise. This will ultimately allow us to expand our footprint among retailers, with chain authorizations, as well as distribution through the DSD (Direct Store Delivery) network in Florida."

About SAS Sales And Marketing

SAS Sales and Marketing is a brand management and sales consulting company based in Boca Raton, Florida, providing executive level management and sales expertise to emerging food and beverage brands in the most cost-efficient fashion. The SAS "Kickstart Florida" program helps kickstart a brand's Florida launch, accelerating the transition to a broadline or DSD distributor.

More Information on SAS: https://www.sassalesandmarketing.com

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on growing its portfolio of brands in the natural, innovative, healthier and "better for you" beverage market. The Company sells its products throughout the United States with third-party distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

The Company owns, markets and distributes three proprietary beverage brands, including:

