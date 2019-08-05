Liberty Tax Announces Appointment of a New Chief Information Officer





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK:TAXA) ("Liberty Tax" or the "Company"), the parent company of Liberty Tax Service, today announced the appointment of Scott Terrell to the role of Chief Information Officer.



Mr. Terrell has over two decades of experience in leading, transforming, building, and evolving successful technology teams in a variety of companies and industries. Most recently, Mr. Terrell served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of HealthMarkets, Inc. and its subsidiary companies, including HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, one of the largest independent health insurance agencies in the United States. In this role, Mr. Terrell was responsible for digital transformation to enable growth through direct-to-consumer, call center, and field agent sales of health, Medicare, life and supplemental insurance products. Prior to joining HealthMarkets in 2006, Mr. Terrell worked at Capgemini Energy in support of TXU, one of the largest energy companies in Texas, as a director responsible for application development, support and outsourcing. Earlier in his career, Mr. Terrell served in a variety of management and leadership positions in the IT departments at TXU and Sprint.

"Technology plays an integral role in all we do at Liberty because we are committed to providing our franchisees and employees with the tools and information critical to improving the customer experience, increasing profitability and stimulating growth. Scott brings a unique and forward-thinking skillset that will help us continue to enhance our technology and further strengthen our executive team," said Brent Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored and excited to have Scott and his decades of demonstrated expertise in directing information technology at Liberty."

Mr. Terrell holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Texas Tech University.

About Liberty Tax, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC PINK:TAXA) is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service. In the U.S. and Canada, last year, Liberty Tax prepared approximately two million individual income tax returns in more than 3,100 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through eSmart Tax, Liberty Online and DIY Tax, and are all backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.

