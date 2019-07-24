Quantcast

See headlines for LBSR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Liberty Star Announces New Board Director

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 09:05:00 AM EDT


    TUCSON, AZ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCPK: LBSR)  is pleased to announce that effective July 19, 2019, the Board elected Boyd Gordon, unanimously among the quorum present, as director of the Company until the next shareholder's meeting for the appointment of directors.

    Mr. Gordon is a financial transaction professional with over 30 years of broad experience in corporate and international finance, capital market transactions and project development and finance. He joins W. Bradley Monroe and V.E. (Gene) Streety, both appointed to the Board of Directors in August 2018, Board Chair Pete O'Heeron, Director/CEO Brett Gross, and Director/Scientific Advisor James A. Briscoe. Read more on the LBSR website.

    "Boyd's depth and breadth of experience in the finance industry generally, and the mining project finance sector specifically, brings intellectual tools and assets to the Company that will prove invaluable in the years to come," commented Mr. Gross. "Boyd is a creative thinker with the professional standards of integrity that assure the highest quality guidance in these and other critically important business matters as the Company continues its quest to build shareholder value."

    "Brett I. Gross" Brett I. Gross

    CEO/President

    Liberty Star Minerals

    Forward Looking Statements

    Some statements in this release may be "forward-looking statements" for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019, as updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

    Follow Liberty Star Minerals on AgoracomFacebook , LinkedIn & Twitter@LibertyStarLBSR

    Contact:



    Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

    d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals [AZ]

    Tracy Myers

    520-425-1433 

    Investor Relations

    info@LBSR.us

    Source: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: LBSR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8259.79
    8.39  ▲  0.10%
    DJIA 27260.49
    -88.70  ▼  0.32%
    S&P 500 3005.96
    0.49  ▲  0.02%
    Data as of Jul 24, 2019 | 10:28AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar