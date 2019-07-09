Quantcast

Liberty Property Trust Hosts Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


WAYNE, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust will host its second quarter results conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 870-2815 and entering the passcode 5296806. The conference call will also be available live at www.libertyproperty.com in the "Investor Relations" section of the site. Liberty will issue a press release detailing results the same day before the market opens.

If you are unable to join the conference call, you may access the archived webcast, also in the Investor Relations section of the web site. In addition, a recording will be available telephonically until August 30, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 5296806.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries:Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

                                                                                                                               

 

Source: Liberty Property Trust

