Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. June 2019 Monthly Update

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 02:12:00 PM EDT


BOSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the June 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)                                                            

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.                                   

Ticker: ASG

Monthly Update, June, 2019 

                                       

Investment Approach:                                 

Fund Style: All-Cap Growth                                     

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth



Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
  (30.1% of equity portfolio) 
1 FirstService Corp. 2.1%
2 Chegg, Inc. 2.0%
3 HEICO Corp. 1.9%
4 Paylocity Holding Corp. 1.7%
5 Visa, Inc. 1.6%
6 Insulet Corp.  1.6%
7 Microsoft Corp.  1.6%
8 Yum! Brands, Inc. 1.5%
9 Planet Fitness, Inc. 1.5%
10 Abbott Laboratories 1.4%
11 Everbridge, Inc.  1.4%
12 Walt Disney Co. 1.4%
13 Amazon.com, Inc. 1.3%
14 Alphabet, Inc.  1.3%
15 Equinix, Inc. 1.3%
16 Autodesk, Inc. 1.3%
17 Ecolab, Inc.  1.3%
18 UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.3%
19 Nevro Corp. 1.3%
20 salesforce.com, Inc. 1.3%
Holdings are subject to change.

                                                         

Monthly Performance:                                

Performance NAV Market Price Discount
Beginning of month value $5.69 $5.39 -5.3%
End of month value $6.04 $5.82 -3.6%
Performance for month 6.15% 7.98%  
Performance year-to-date 27.30% 38.03%  

           

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)                                  

Total $226.7
Equities $219.9
Percent Invested 97.0%



Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* 
Information Technology 30.1%
Health Care 19.1%
Consumer Discretionary 17.8%
Industrials 14.2%
Communication Services 4.4%
Consumer Staples 4.3%
Real Estate 3.4%
Materials 3.2%
Financials 3.2%
Energy 0.3%
Total Market Value 100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).



New Holdings                       

None

Holdings Liquidated

None

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted.                                            

                                   

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

libinfo@alpsinc.com 

Source: Liberty All-Star Funds

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ASG, USA




