Libero Copper Announces Commencement of Field Work at the Big Red Gold Copper Property in the Golden Triangle





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libero Copper Corporation (TSX-V: LBC, OTCQB:LBCMF) is pleased to announce that soil sampling, rock chip sampling and geological mapping has commenced at the Big Red property in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada in order to delineate drill targets for this drill season. The work program is initially focused on the Ridge epithermal gold target and the Copper Bowl porphyry copper-gold target.



About the Big Red Porphyry Gold Copper Property

Big Red comprises 20 contiguous claims totalling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, 45 kilometres southwest of Telegraph Creek. Big Red lies within the Golden Triangle 70 kilometres north of Galore Creek and 80 kilometres west of GT Gold's Saddle discovery. Big Red is located 18 kilometres from paved highway with dirt roads extending to the claim block.

The Golden Triangle is a geological province of prodigious copper and gold mineralisation and host to some of Canada's most famous mines, including Premier, Red Chris, Snip, Brucejack and Eskay Creek. Within the Golden Triangle, porphyry copper and gold, epithermal gold and silver, and volcanogenic massive sulfide styles of mineralisation have all been recognised. At Big Red all three of these styles exist, indicating that a large mineralised system has been preserved from erosion. The primary porphyry copper targets are centred on a distinct large magnetic-high feature that coincides with a radiometric potassium anomaly, copper, gold and molybdenum anomalies, and a mapped Jurassic aged porphyry intrusion. Epithermal gold targets lie to the south and west, including the Ridge target to the south and the Poker target to the west of the porphyry centre.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Libero Copper's Executive Vice President of Exploration, Leo Hathaway P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is acquiring high-quality copper deposits with significant resources but without any fatal flaws or significant holding costs, and exceptional copper exploration properties in the Americas. These assets are being advanced and de-risked by a seasoned team to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value. The portfolio currently includes the Big Red exploration project in Canada, the Tomichi deposit in the United States and the Mocoa deposit in Colombia, which both contain large inferred mineral resources. In total, the properties contain 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.

