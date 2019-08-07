LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Strong Execution on Organic Growth and M&A Strategy

Affirms 2019 Guidance

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 are compared with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results - All Businesses on Track for First Half of 2019

Net service revenue increased 3.2% to $517.8 million.

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 48.8% to $25.0 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 45.4% to $0.80 which includes the effect of costs and expenses described within the adjusted results below.



Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 28.8% to $33.3 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 27.4% to $1.07.



Adjusted results for the second quarter of 2019 exclude transaction and other transition related costs and expenses and charges and expenses related to certain closures and relocations in the aggregate amount of $8.3 million after tax, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Organic growth in home health admissions was 9.1% excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in home health revenue was 6.6% excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice admissions was 9.6% excluding Almost Family locations.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average and outpace industry peers with 99% of its same store locations having CMS Quality Star ratings of four stars or greater when excluding Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions. We continue to experience quarter over quarter improvement in each of our quality and patient satisfaction scores through our Almost Family locations and other recently acquired locations.

LHC Group realized a total of approximately $7.8 million in pre-tax cost synergies in the second quarter from its acquisition of Almost Family, which now brings the realized cost synergies to an annual run rate of $31.2 million.

To date in 2019, LHC Group has acquired or agreed to acquire 15 home health, six hospice, and three home and community based services locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, the majority of which are hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions represent approximately $81.0 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since our founding 25 years ago, change in the healthcare industry is something to which we are accustomed and has transformed us into the leader we are today in in-home healthcare. Navigating change requires organizational alignment, leadership and clinical alignment. With a seat at the table with our more than 350 hospital system joint venture partners and with payors in value-based arrangements, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from the transition of patients to the most clinically appropriate, cost-effective setting possible - within the comfort and privacy of the home or place of residence."

"At LHC Group, we are always clinically focused and ensure that within any model of care that we are patient-first, outcomes-based, and deliver industry leading quality and patient satisfaction," added Myers. "This commitment, backed by an exceptionally deep team and national scale, continues to generate strong organic growth. It also provides the foundation for the compelling value proposition so attractive to joint venture partners and for the pursuit of new growth opportunities that can extend our in-home healthcare footprint."

M&A Strategy - Executing on Strong Pipeline of Joint Ventures and Acquisitions

On January 31, 2019, LHC Group and Unity Health finalized an equity partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of two home health providers in Arkansas: Unity Health - White County Medical Center Home Health in Searcy and Unity Health - Harris Medical Center Home Health in Newport. These agencies, which serve their local communities and the Northeast Arkansas region, represent annualized revenue of approximately $3.5 million.

LHC Group and Geisinger Home Health and Hospice, and AtlantiCare Home Health and Hospice finalized their joint venture partnership to enhance home health and hospice services at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania on April 1, 2019 and at AtlantiCare - a Member of Geisinger in Atlantic County, New Jersey, on June 1, 2019. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, represent annualized revenue of approximately $35.0 million.

On July 30, 2019, LHC Group agreed to purchase a home health and home and community based services (HCBS) provider located in Baltimore from VNA of Maryland and Elite Home Care Services. The agreement includes 100 percent of the provider's assets and is expected to close on September 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $35.0 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC) finalized their joint venture to purchase from SSM Health the assets of three home health and hospice locations in Jefferson City and Mexico, Missouri. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the state of Missouri, represent annualized revenue of approximately $3.5 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Atmore Community Hospital finalized a JV partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of a home health provider in Atmore, Alabama. The provider will continue operating under the name Atmore Community Home Care, serving patients and families in the community and the region with in-home healthcare. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $2.0 million.

On August 1, 2019, LHC Group purchased two HCBS locations in West Union and Waverly, Ohio from Comfort Home Care. The agreement includes 100 percent of each location's assets, which will be consolidated under LHC Group's existing HCBS provider, HomeCare by Blackstone, in Columbus. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $2.0 million.

Full Year 2019 Guidance Affirmed - 21.1% Year-over-Year Adjusted Earnings Growth at the Midpoint Continues to be Fueled by Strong Organic Growth and Acquisition Accretion

The Company affirmed its full year 2019 guidance issued on May 8, 2019 for net service revenue in a range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion; adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $4.25 to $4.35; and Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, in a range of $214 million to $220 million.

The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. The adjusted earnings guidance for 2019 is presented on a non-GAAP basis, as it does not include the impact of transaction related costs, integration related expenses or other expenses related to the acquisition of Almost Family or other acquisitions. Given the difficulty in predicting the future amount and timing of these expenses, the Company cannot reasonably provide a full reconciliation of its fiscal year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to GAAP earnings per share.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are in growth mode for the balance of 2019 and 2020 as we are confident we will thrive no matter the eventual outcome of PDGM or other regulatory initiatives. With the achievement of annualized run rate pre-tax synergies of $31.2 million from the Almost Family acquisition, we continue planning for the next phase of both earnings and top line growth that we expect in 2020 from completion of our final phases of the Almost Family integration, the pursuit of additional revenue synergies and our continual improvements in quality of care and patient satisfaction Star ratings across the former Almost Family locations. Our strong capital structure and available liquidity provide a solid advantage for us to maintain and even increase our M&A activity."

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2019 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 393‑1608 (international callers: (973) 890-8327). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on August 15, 2019, by dialing (855) 859‑2056 (international callers: (404) 537-3406) and entering confirmation number 2959016.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Quarterly Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of their home or place of residence. LHC Group's services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia - reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of "America's Best-in-State Employers."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2019 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2019 December

31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 26,737 $ 49,363 Receivables: Patient accounts receivable 272,941 252,592 Other receivables 6,153 6,658 Amounts due from governmental entities 1,018 830 Total receivables 280,112 260,080 Prepaid income taxes 4,511 11,788 Prepaid expenses 25,134 24,775 Other current assets 21,310 20,899 Total current assets 357,804 366,905 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,354 and $55,253, respectively 80,088 79,563 Goodwill 1,188,227 1,161,717 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,854 and $15,176, respectively 296,716 297,379 Assets held for sale 2,500 2,850 Operating lease right of use asset 84,638 — Other assets 19,882 20,301 Total assets $ 2,029,855 $ 1,928,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 79,038 $ 77,135 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 81,645 84,254 Self-insurance reserves 32,570 32,776 Current operating lease liabilities 26,453 — Current portion of long-term debt — 7,773 Amounts due to governmental entities 5,065 4,174 Total current liabilities 224,771 206,112 Deferred income taxes 46,919 43,306 Income taxes payable 4,671 4,297 Revolving credit facility 230,000 235,000 Long term notes payable — 930 Operating lease payable 59,980 — Total liabilities 566,341 489,645 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 15,467 14,596 Stockholders' equity: LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized in 2019 and 2018; 35,837,779 and 35,636,414 shares issued in 2019 and 2018, respectively 358 356 Treasury stock — 5,052,927 and 4,958,721shares at cost, respectively (57,893 ) (49,374 ) Additional paid-in capital 941,923 937,968 Retained earnings 471,831 427,975 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,356,219 1,316,925 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 91,828 107,549 Total equity 1,448,047 1,424,474 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,029,855 $ 1,928,715





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 517,842 $ 502,024 $ 1,020,427 $ 793,078 Cost of service revenue 325,860 321,004 646,852 509,622 Gross margin 191,982 181,020 373,575 283,456 General and administrative expenses 148,584 149,214 293,805 241,245 Other intangible impairment charge 1,018 778 7,337 778 Operating income 42,380 31,028 72,433 41,433 Interest expense (2,885 ) (3,202 ) (5,937 ) (4,652 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 39,495 27,826 66,496 36,781 Income tax expense 9,557 7,170 13,157 8,147 Net income 29,938 20,656 53,339 28,634 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,938 3,859 9,483 6,842 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 25,000 $ 16,797 $ 43,856 $ 21,792 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.55 $ 1.41 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,960 30,498 30,899 24,179 Diluted 31,201 30,742 31,188 24,403





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 53,339 $ 28,634 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,400 7,548 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 15,528 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,392 3,919 Deferred income taxes 4,821 1,714 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 312 (126 ) Impairment of intangibles and other 7,337 778 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (22,704 ) (18,897 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (324 ) (6,521 ) Prepaid income taxes 5,063 4,624 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (18,735 ) 8,729 Income taxes payable 374 — Net amounts due to/from governmental entities 528 (704 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 58,331 29,698 Investing activities: Purchases of property, building and equipment (7,599 ) (13,760 ) Cash acquired from business combinations, net of cash paid (20,431 ) 13,086 Net cash used in investing activities (28,030 ) (674 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 25,000 270,084 Payments on line of credit (30,000 ) (278,884 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 931 634 Payments on debt (7,650 ) 135 Payments on deferred financing fees — (1,881 ) Noncontrolling interest distributions (13,857 ) (5,763 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (8,519 ) (4,095 ) Purchase of additional controlling interest (18,748 ) (55 ) Exercise of options (84 ) — Sale of noncontrolling interest — 3,322 Net cash (used in) financing activities (52,927 ) (16,503 ) Change in cash (22,626 ) 12,521 Cash at beginning of period 49,363 2,849 Cash at end of period $ 26,737 $ 15,370 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,038 $ 3,112 Income taxes paid $ 4,042 $ 2,139

Non-cash operating activity: The Company recorded $98.1 million in operating lease right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations.

Non-cash financing activity: The Company accrued $1.0 million for capital expenditures primarily related to the home office expansion project during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Home

health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 375,253 $ 55,057 $ 52,414 $ 27,975 $ 7,143 $ 517,842 Cost of service revenue 230,545 34,858 39,505 17,572 3,380 325,860 General and administrative expenses 108,958 15,096 11,213 9,335 3,982 148,584 Other intangible impairment charge 748 270 — — — 1,018 Operating income (loss) 35,002 4,833 1,696 1,068 (219 ) 42,380 Interest expense (2,023 ) (323 ) (284 ) (170 ) (85 ) (2,885 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 32,979 4,510 1,412 898 (304 ) 39,495 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,070 1,581 (171 ) 148 (71 ) 9,557 Net income (loss) 24,909 2,929 1,583 750 (233 ) 29,938 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,948 898 (267 ) 365 (6 ) 4,938 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 20,961 $ 2,031 $ 1,850 $ 385 $ (227 ) $ 25,000 Total assets $ 1,407,221 $ 234,789 $ 240,746 $ 77,686 $ 69,413 $ 2,029,855





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Home

health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 360,276 $ 50,554 $ 52,753 $ 28,304 $ 10,137 $ 502,024 Cost of service revenue 223,490 32,998 39,682 19,307 5,527 321,004 General and administrative expenses 105,674 15,108 12,444 10,601 5,387 149,214 Other intangible impairment charge 291 — — 487 — 778 Operating income (loss) 30,821 2,448 627 (2,091 ) (777 ) 31,028 Interest expense (2,256 ) (473 ) (158 ) (159 ) (156 ) (3,202 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 28,565 1,975 469 (2,250 ) (933 ) 27,826 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,091 483 139 (313 ) (230 ) 7,170 Net income (loss) 21,474 1,492 330 (1,937 ) (703 ) 20,656 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,810 412 (90 ) (207 ) (66 ) 3,859 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 17,664 $ 1,080 $ 420 $ (1,730 ) $ (637 ) $ 16,797 Total assets $ 1,306,773 $ 189,447 $ 255,456 $ 66,665 $ 63,329 $ 1,881,670

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Home

health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 738,288 $ 106,793 $ 104,199 $ 55,676 $ 15,471 $ 1,020,427 Cost of service revenue 456,668 68,034 79,360 35,304 7,486 646,852 General and administrative expenses 213,797 29,949 22,195 18,512 9,352 293,805 Other intangible impairment charges 7,066 271 — — — 7,337 Operating income (loss) 60,757 8,539 2,644 1,860 (1,367 ) 72,433 Interest expense (4,161 ) (666 ) (585 ) (350 ) (175 ) (5,937 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 56,596 7,873 2,059 1,510 (1,542 ) 66,496 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,278 2,027 (20 ) 153 (281 ) 13,157 Net income (loss) 45,318 5,846 2,079 1,357 (1,261 ) 53,339 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,728 1,499 (577 ) 846 (13 ) 9,483 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 37,590 $ 4,347 $ 2,656 $ 511 $ (1,248 ) $ 43,856





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Home

health

services Hospice

services Home and

community-

based

services Facility-

based

services HCI Total Net service revenue $ 564,463 $ 93,180 $ 66,844 $ 58,454 $ 10,137 $ 793,078 Cost of service revenue 353,651 61,016 50,472 38,956 5,527 509,622 General and administrative expenses 171,963 28,406 15,742 19,747 5,387 241,245 Other intangible impairment charges 291 — — 487 — 778 Operating income 38,558 3,758 630 (736 ) (777 ) 41,433 Interest expense (3,344 ) (690 ) (229 ) (232 ) (157 ) (4,652 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 35,214 3,068 401 (968 ) (934 ) 36,781 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,814 594 124 (155 ) (230 ) 8,147 Net income (loss) 27,400 2,474 277 (813 ) (704 ) 28,634 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,047 829 (69 ) 101 (66 ) 6,842 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 21,353 $ 1,645 $ 346 $ (914 ) $ (638 ) $ 21,792





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATIISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Key Data: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Home Health Services: Locations 539 568 539 568 Acquired 7 253 15 254 De novo — — — — Divested/consolidated (8 ) (4 ) (16 ) (5 ) Total new admissions 95,198 93,905 191,388 147,028 Medicare new admissions 57,391 59,012 116,284 92,040 Average daily census 77,137 76,708 76,925 76,708 Average Medicare daily census 49,827 51,279 49,918 51,279 Medicare completed and billed episodes 93,824 96,370 184,795 150,908 Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.09 Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes $ 3,084 $ 2,933 $ 3,067 $ 2,871 Total visits 2,562,147 2,505,210 5,083,156 4,000,328 Total Medicare visits 1,686,243 1,703,373 3,353,150 2,712,798 Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes 18.0 17.6 18.1 18.0 Organic growth excluding Almost Family (1)(2) Net revenue 6.6 % 9.0 % 6.8 % 9.0 % Net Medicare revenue 4.7 % 5.1 % 3.2 % 4.9 % Total new admissions 9.1 % 7.9 % 7.4 % 7.2 % Medicare new admissions 1.9 % 5.4 % 1.0 % 4.8 % Average daily census 4.6 % 2.3 % 4.3 % 2.9 % Average Medicare daily census (0.6 ) % (1.0 )% (1.2 ) % (0.8 )% Medicare completed and billed episodes 0.2 % 2.4 % (0.2 ) % 1.0 % Hospice Services: Locations 104 106 104 106 Acquired 5 15 6 15 De novo — — — — Divested/Consolidated (4 ) — (5 ) — Admissions 4,637 4,528 9,225 8,582 Average daily census 4,070 3,659 3,911 3,399 Patient days 370,407 332,978 707,875 615,198 Average revenue per patient day $ 152.44 $ 153.28 $ 154.42 $ 153.27 Organic growth excluding Almost Family: (1)(2) Total new admissions 9.6 % 2.5 % 7.9 % 3.8 % Home and Community-Based Services: Locations 80 80 80 80 Acquired 3 64 3 64 De novo — — — 4 Divested/Consolidated (3 ) — (3 ) — Average daily census 14,002 14,557 14,033 14,528 Billable hours 2,292,719 2,227,831 4,564,613 2,706,614 Revenue per billable hour $ 23.46 $ 24.13 $ 23.44 $ 25.15 Facility-Based Services: Long-term Acute Care Locations 12 12 12 12 Acquired — — — — Divested/Consolidated — (2 ) — (2 ) Patient days 19,970 21,303 39,606 43,863 Average revenue per patient day $ 1,270 $ 1,300 $ 1,278 $ 1,274 Occupancy rate 70.8 % 69.9 % 70.6 % 72.4 %

(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2) Almost Family locations remain counted as acquired locations due to continued system integrations, which will be completed by the end of 2019.





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE AFTER ADOPTION OF ASU 2014-09

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 525,120 $ 509,742 $ 1,036,057 $ 805,722 Less: Implicit price concession (1) 7,278 7,718 15,630 12,644 Net service revenue $ 517,842 $ 502,024 $ 1,020,427 $ 793,078

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 25,000 $ 16,797 $ 43,856 $ 21,792 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 6,713 5,860 11,981 12,171 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 1,537 2,464 3,781 2,464 Income tax effect of adjustments to income — 689 — 689 Provider moratorium impairment (4) — — 4,332 — Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 33,250 $ 25,810 $ 63,950 $ 37,116

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 0.80 $ 0.55 $ 1.41 $ 0.89 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 0.22 0.19 0.39 0.53 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 0.05 0.08 0.12 0.08 Income tax effect of adjustments to income — 0.02 — 0.02 Provider moratorium impairment (4) — — 0.14 — Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 1.07 $ 0.84 $ 2.06 $ 1.52

Provision for bad debts are classified as implicit price concessions in determining the transaction price of the Company's net service revenue.

Transition, integration and Homecare Homebase conversion expenses and other costs associated with the acquisition of Almost Family and other recently announced or completed acquisitions. ($9.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $16.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, which includes a $2.2 million lease termination charge that occurred in the second quarter of 2019).

Expenses and impairments associated with the closure or consolidation of 13 locations in the second quarter of 2019 along with residual costs and expenses in connection with the closures in the first quarter of 2019. ($2.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $5.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019).

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment.

