LGI Homes Introduces 55+ Community in Rio Vista, California





RIO VISTA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced today the opening of its first active-adult community in the state of California. Summit at Liberty, a 55+ community, offers designer homes in an amenity-rich setting, perfect for anyone looking to embrace an active lifestyle.



Club Liberty includes world-class amenities in a central location.





This community offers a wide variety of world-class amenities suited for hobbies of all kinds. Tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts are available to those who enjoy a bit of friendly competition, while the fully loaded fitness center offers a space for those looking to stay active. A resort-style pool, patio with fire pits and community garden are areas where homeowners can relax and enjoy the outdoors. At Club Liberty, residents will enjoy The Ranch House and Events Barn which also offer several spaces for community events and groups to meet.

Located in Rio Vista, Summit at Liberty is positioned in the Sacramento River Delta area. Here, residents can enjoy a number of water sports, such as boating, windsurfing and fishing. The charming downtown setting is a perfect location for a day out of shopping and dining. Nestled between Sacramento and the Bay Area, the amenities of the big city are also just a short drive away.

Within the gated community of Summit at Liberty, LGI Homes is constructing five single-story homes. Each home is designed with simplistic elegance and spacious layouts to meet the needs of the active-adult buyer. Large covered patios and open floor plans offer entertainment areas for inviting new friends over. Homebuyers will appreciate how light and bright the homes are, and additional thoughtful details such as walk-in showers and spacious closets. Each home at this community is designed with the luxurious CompleteHome Plus™ package. This interior package features soaring ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, designer glass doors, upgraded light fixtures and 2" faux wood blinds throughout the entire home. Other highlights include spacious granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, and undermount kitchen sinks.

Pricing for new homes in this community starts in the $370s and builder-paid closing costs are available to qualified buyers. New home specials are available at a grand opening event on September 7th. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 899-1091 ext 430 to find out how to be part of the grand opening event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

