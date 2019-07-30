LGI Homes Expands Portland Presence with New Community in the Willamette Valley





PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the opening of Baker Creek, its fourth community of new homes in the greater Portland area. Located in the city of McMinnville, Baker Creek showcases a variety of competitively priced homes in an amenity-rich community positioned near world-class entertainment, shopping and dining.



This three-bedroom, two-bath home features beautiful stone architectural detail and an open-concept layout.





Set in the picturesque Willamette Valley, Baker Creek offers a collection of beautiful two-story homes priced from the $300s. Ranging in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 sq. ft., these three- to five-bedroom homes feature spacious interiors with open living rooms, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and dedicated tech spaces. Additionally, each home at Baker Creek comes equipped with a wide array of included upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, quartz countertops, stainless steel undermount kitchen sinks, gorgeous espresso-stained cabinets with crown molding, brushed nickel light fixtures, attached two-car garages and front yard landscaping. These features and more encompass the CompleteHome™ package, which is designed to add style, energy-efficiency and value to each and every LGI home.

Homeowners at Baker Creek will enjoy peaceful tranquility as well as easy access to a multitude of activities, both within the community and the surrounding area. Onsite amenities include multiple open green spaces as well as a neighborhood park featuring a children's playground, picnic areas and walking paths. Additionally, Baker Creek sits adjacent to the City of McMinnville's extensive hike and bike trail system and a planned 4-acre city park.

Endless opportunities for recreation exist within a small radius of Baker Creek. For local entertainment, the city of McMinnville offers a diverse range of activities including shopping, dining, galleries, wineries and cycling. Baker Creek residents can experience hiking, fishing, boating, camping, beaches and more all just a short drive from the community.

For additional information on available homes at Baker Creek, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 250-6458 ext 251 or visit www.LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

