LGC Capital, Ltd., announces Trichomed received its cultivation license from Health Canada for its new cannabis facility in Brownsburg, Quebec





MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: LG / OTCQB:LGGCF)



LGC Capital Ltd. ("LGC" or the "Company"), announces that Health Canada, on July 12th, awarded Trichomed Corporation (Trichomed), its long awaited license to cultivate cannabis seeds and plants at its newly constructed facility in Brownsburg, Quebec.

As per the terms of its agreement with Trichomed, LGC is, now entitled to convert the first ranking secured loan it provided to Trichomed in December 2017 into a 49% direct equity interest, and a five percent (5%) royalty of Trichomed's net sales of cannabis and cannabis-related prodcuts which covers actual sales less any arm's length third-party discounts, merchandise returns and rebates. In addition as per the agreement, LGC is entitled to representation on Trichomed's board.

