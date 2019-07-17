Quantcast

Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) ("Lexington"), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results.  Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 7, 2019 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658

Pin code for replay numbers: 10132918

Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions.  For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Lexington Realty Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

