LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results





SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LX), a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights:

Total outstanding principal balance of loans 1 reached RMB40.6 billion as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 64.5% from RMB24.7 billion as of June 30, 2018.





reached RMB40.6 billion as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 64.5% from RMB24.7 billion as of June 30, 2018. Total loan originations 1 in the second quarter of 2019 reached RMB26.0 billion, an increase of 57.0% from RMB16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018.





in the second quarter of 2019 reached RMB26.0 billion, an increase of 57.0% from RMB16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The GMV 2 of our e-commerce channel amounted to RMB1.9 billion, representing an increase of 24.1% from RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018.





of our e-commerce channel amounted to RMB1.9 billion, representing an increase of 24.1% from RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the second quarter of 2019 was approximately 12.8 months. The weighted average APR 3 was 25.3% for the second quarter of 2019.





was 25.3% for the second quarter of 2019. Total number of registered users reached 50.2 million as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 71.7% from 29.2 million as of June 30, 2018; and users with credit line reached 13.5 million as of June 30, 2019, up by 50.7% from 8.9 million as of June 30, 2018.





Number of active users 4 who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2019 reached 4.1 million, compared to 2.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Number of new active users who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2019 was 1.3 million.





who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2019 reached 4.1 million, compared to 2.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Number of new active users who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2019 was 1.3 million. 90 day+ delinquency ratio5 was 1.49% as of June 30, 2019.

1 Outstanding principal balance and originations of loans represent the outstanding principal balance and originations of both on- and off-balance sheet loans.

2 GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on the e-commerce channel of our platform, net of returns.

3 APR is the annualized percentage rate of all-in interest costs and fees to the borrower over the net proceeds received by the borrower. Weighted average APR is weighted by loan origination amount for each loan originated in the period.

4 Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners' platforms using credit line granted by us.

5 90 day+ delinquency ratio refers to outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation. The Company does not distinguish on the basis of the on- or off-balance sheet treatment in monitoring the credit risks of borrowers and the delinquency status of loans.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue reached RMB2.5 billion. Financial services income reached RMB1.5 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Loan facilitation and servicing fees in financial services income reached RMB1.2 billion, representing an increase of 148% from the second quarter of 2018.





Gross profit reached RMB1.1 billion, representing an increase of 26.6% from the second quarter of 2018.





Net income was RMB628 million, representing a decrease of 5.4% from the second quarter of 2018.





Non-GAAP EBIT 6 was RMB776 million, representing an increase of 28.8% from the second quarter of 2018.





was RMB776 million, representing an increase of 28.8% from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income6 was RMB671 million, representing a decrease of 4.3% from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income per ADS6 was RMB3.69 on a fully diluted basis.

6 Non-GAAP EBIT , adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Restatement of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019

In connection with the preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company identified an error that the revenue from financial services income was overstated by RMB129 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as certain discounts and interests waived were not appropriately recorded due to unintentional use of incorrect system reports in connection with preparation of the financial statement adjustments for such discounts and waived interest. The Company has determined that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as previously reported in the press release of the first quarter of 2019 on May 17, 2019 ("Q1 2019 Press Release") need to be restated. Immediately upon identifying the error, the Company undertook a review of relevant internal control processes and started to implement additional measures to address potential control deficiencies.

In addition, the Company recorded an out-of-period adjustment of RMB66.1 million to financial services income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, to correct the cumulative effect of errors in recording discounts and interests waived in the periods prior to December 31, 2018. The out-of-period adjustment primarily resulted in a decrease of RMB63.6 million of interest and financial services income and other revenues, and financing receivables, respectively. The Company has concluded that this out-of-period adjustment was not material to previously reported financial statements nor to current or estimated full year fiscal 2019 results, and recorded the out-of-period adjustment in the restated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

As a result, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 have been restated from the amounts previously reported in the Q1 2019 Press Release.

The following main items in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations and of comprehensive income, and unaudited reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were restated. The amounts under the heading "As Reported" reflect the originally reported results. The amounts under the heading "As Restated" reflect the Company's restated results after this restatement.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (In thousands) As Reported As Restated

RMB

US$ RMB

US$ Interest and financial services income and other revenues 379,236 56,508 309,065 45,021 Loan facilitation and servicing fees 910,562 135,678 785,837 114,470 Financial services income 1,289,798 192,186 1,094,902 159,491 Provision for credit losses of contract assets and service fees receivable (22,461 ) (3,347 ) (18,241 ) (2,657 ) Income before income tax expense 700,519 104,379 509,843 74,271 Income tax expense (117,535 ) (17,513 ) (85,543 ) (12,460 ) Net income 582,984 86,866 424,300 61,811 Adjusted net income 622,391 92,738 463,707 67,551 Non-GAAP EBIT 742,384 110,617 551,708 80,369 Net income per ordinary share Basic 1.66 0.25 1.21 0.18 Diluted 1.61 0.24 1.17 0.17 Net income per ADS Basic 3.32 0.49 2.41 0.35 Diluted 3.22 0.48 2.35 0.34

The following main items in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 were also restated:

As of March 31, 2019 (In thousands) As Reported As Restated

RMB US$ RMB US$ Short-term financing receivables, net 4,027,899 600,176 3,957,728 576,508 Short-term contract assets and service fees receivable, net 1,142,136 170,184 1,021,631 148,817 Total current assets 9,922,603 1,478,515 9,731,927 1,417,615 Deferred tax liabilities 167,071 24,894 135,079 19,676 Retained earnings 2,174,880 324,067 2,016,196 293,694

For more details, please see Appendix I- Restated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the financial figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 in the following paragraphs give effect to the restatement described above.

"In spite of the changes in the industry, we continue to grow at a rapid pace, thanks to our strong funding pipeline, highly compliant operations, and advanced financial technology." said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin's chairman and chief executive officer. "I am pleased to announce that we were once again able to deliver another quarter of strong growth for our shareholders."

"We continue to lead the industry in the number of funding partners," continued Mr. Xiao. "Our total number of institutional funding partners continues to grow, and we have more than sufficient funding from our institutional funding partners to meet our loan facilitation targets for the year."

"Our efforts to continuously stay ahead of the regulatory curve and maintain our strong growth in spite of changing regulatory conditions are now paying off." said Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Lexin's chief financial officer. "In the second quarter, Lexin's gross profit reached RMB1.1 billion and our non-GAAP EBIT reached RMB776 million, representing an increase of 26.6% and 28.8% from the same period in 2018. Thanks to our strong institutional funding, we're now able to raise our loan origination guidance for the year."

"Credit performance and credit quality continues to be strong," said Mr. Ryan Huanian Liu, Lexin's chief risk officer. "Our vintage charge-off rate7 is just over 2.0%, and our 90 day+ delinquency rate was 1.49% as of June 30, 2019. We fully expect the strong performance to continue in the future."

7 Vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet loans originated during a specified time period, which we refer to as a vintage, the total outstanding principal balance of the loans that are charged off during a specified period, divided by the total initial principal of the loans originated in such vintage.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased from RMB2.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This increase in operating revenues was due to the increase in online direct sales revenue and financial services income for the quarter, driven by continuing increases in the number of active users on our platform.

Online direct sales increased by 58.8% from RMB583 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB925 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the significant increase in the number of orders as a result of several sales promotional events during the quarter.

Financial services income increased by 8.1% from RMB1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily contributed by the increase in the loan facilitation and servicing fees, partially offset by the decrease in interest and financial services income and other revenues.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees increased by 148% from RMB487 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to significant increase in off-balance sheet loans originated as a result of the continuing growth of our business as well as business model adjustments made to Juzi Licai in the second quarter of 2018. Under the adjusted business model, we act as an intermediary between the borrowers and the individual investors. Based on the assessment of the accounting impact in respect of the adjusted business model, all new loans funded by individual investors on Juzi Licai under this new business model have been accounted for as off-balance sheet loans accordingly, commencing from late April 2018. Prior to that, loans funded by individual investors on Juzi Licai were accounted for as on-balance sheet loans. As a result, revenues generated from loan facilitation and servicing fees increased significantly.

Interest and financial services income and other revenues decreased by 65.9% from RMB922 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB314 million in the second quarter of 2019 due to a decrease in on-balance sheet loans originated on our platform as a result of the aforementioned business model adjustments in the second quarter of 2018.

Cost of sales increased by 54.8% from RMB598 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB925 million in the second quarter of 2019, which is consistent with the increase of online direct sales revenue.

Funding cost decreased by 54.2% from RMB263 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB121 million in the second quarter of 2019, which is consistent with the decrease of the interest and financial services income and other revenues.

Processing and servicing cost increased by 94.3% from RMB71.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB138 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in fees to third-party payment platforms, an increase in salaries and personnel related costs and an increase in credit assessment cost.

Provision for credit losses of financing receivables decreased by 21.1% from RMB232 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB183 million in the second quarter of 2019, which is consistent with the decrease in the on-balance sheet loans originated on our platform. The Company is continuing to improve its credit assessment and risk management capabilities to enhance its collection efforts while maintaining credit risks at a reasonable level.

Gross profit increased by 26.6% from RMB868 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The significant increase in the gross profit is primarily due to the significant increase of loan facilitation and servicing fees generated from the off-balance sheet loans.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 119% from RMB144 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB316 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online promotional fees and advertising costs and an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.

Research and development expenses increased by 27.0% from RMB78.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB99.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by 35.1% from RMB69.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB94.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses allocated to general and administrative expenses, and an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.

Gain on guarantee liabilities for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB22.7 million, which resulted from releasing of liabilities through our performance of the guarantee for loans funded by individual investors on Juzi Licai that are covered by risk safeguard scheme.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives increased by 438% from RMB21.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB114 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increasing realization of gains through our performance of the guarantee, which is consistent with the continuing increases of underlying off-balance sheet loans originated on our platform since early 2018.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB106 million, compared to income tax benefit of RMB105 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's PRC subsidiaries completed 2017 annual tax filings with relevant tax authorities in May 2018. The tax filing result provided additional insights as to the recoverability of the deferred tax assets arising from provision for credit losses. Accordingly, a valuation allowance of RMB193 million previously recognized as of December 31, 2017 was reversed in the same period of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB628 million, representing a decrease of 5.4% from RMB664 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB671 million, representing a decrease of 4.3% from RMB701 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Please click here to view our vintage curve:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f5225aa-098c-4c78-93ed-348a26d3c500

Outlook

Based on Lexin's preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, the Company expects total loan originations for the fiscal year 2019 to exceed RMB115 billion. This is Lexin's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,148,292 1,059,735 154,368 Restricted cash 1,266,536 1,335,150 194,487 Restricted time deposits 344,212 784,904 114,334 Short‑term financing receivables, net 5,140,634 3,570,430 520,092 Accrued interest receivable 82,943 57,660 8,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 923,827 1,607,080 234,098 Amounts due from related parties - 2,797 407 Risk safeguard fund receivable, net 395,025 630,337 91,819 Contract assets and service fees receivable, net 946,293 1,509,450 219,876 Inventories, net 57,196 101,050 14,720 Total current assets 10,304,958 10,658,593 1,552,600 Non‑current assets Restricted cash 82,306 122,000 17,771 Restricted time deposits - 25,096 3,656 Long‑term financing receivables, net 1,283,036 958,629 139,640 Risk safeguard fund receivable, net 116,208 154,626 22,524 Contract assets and service fees receivable, net 291,784 315,351 45,936 Property, equipment and software, net 82,420 92,112 13,418 Long‑term investments 186,073 226,800 33,037 Deferred tax assets 94,598 126,764 18,465 Other assets 29,192 160,490 23,378 Total non‑current assets 2,165,617 2,181,868 317,825 TOTAL ASSETS 12,470,575 12,840,461 1,870,425 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 135,848 249,010 36,272 Amounts due to related parties 14,569 20,736 3,021 Short‑term borrowings 438,010 664,500 96,795 Short‑term funding debts 4,646,041 3,551,661 517,358 Accrued interest payable 182,280 91,050 13,263 Risk safeguard fund payable 456,276 672,367 97,941 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,145,689 2,050,889 298,749 Total current liabilities 8,018,713 7,300,213 1,063,399 Non‑current liabilities Long‑term funding debts 157,887 25,773 3,754 Deferred tax liabilities 187,183 229,168 33,382 Other long-term liabilities - 43,760 6,374 Total non‑current liabilities 345,070 298,701 43,510 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,363,783 7,598,914 1,106,909 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares 160 166 24 Class B Ordinary Shares 66 64 9 Additional paid‑in capital 2,328,716 2,410,506 351,130 Statutory reserves 200,262 200,262 29,171 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,308 ) (13,611 ) (1,983 ) Retained earnings 1,591,896 2,644,160 385,165 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,106,792 5,241,547 763,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,470,575 12,840,461 1,870,425







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Online direct sales 582,906 925,418 134,802 1,125,805 1,550,327 225,831 Services and others 47,452 44,190 6,437 77,546 98,889 14,405 Online direct sales and services income 630,358 969,608 141,239 1,203,351 1,649,216 240,236 Interest and financial services income and other revenues* 921,833 314,248 45,775 1,756,516 623,313 90,796 Loan facilitation and servicing fees* 487,226 1,209,084 176,123 693,268 1,994,921 290,593 Financial services income* 1,409,059 1,523,332 221,898 2,449,784 2,618,234 381,389 Total operating revenue* 2,039,417 2,492,940 363,137 3,653,135 4,267,450 621,625 Operating cost: Cost of sales (597,737 ) (925,454 ) (134,808 ) (1,146,460 ) (1,553,456 ) (226,286 ) Funding cost (263,311 ) (120,664 ) (17,577 ) (520,337 ) (262,936 ) (38,301 ) Processing and servicing cost (71,161 ) (138,279 ) (20,143 ) (137,095 ) (254,998 ) (37,145 ) Provision for credit losses of financing receivables (232,125 ) (183,203 ) (26,687 ) (518,916 ) (335,720 ) (48,903 ) Provision for credit losses of contract assets and service fees receivable* (7,307 ) (26,423 ) (3,849 ) (10,930 ) (44,664 ) (6,506 ) Total operating cost* (1,171,641 ) (1,394,023 ) (203,064 ) (2,333,738 ) (2,451,774 ) (357,141 ) Gross profit* 867,776 1,098,917 160,073 1,319,397 1,815,676 264,484



Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (144,339 ) (315,578 ) (45,969 ) (245,849 ) (510,761 ) (74,401 ) Research and development expenses (78,518 ) (99,691 ) (14,522 ) (146,611 ) (193,539 ) (28,192 ) General and administrative expenses (69,638 ) (94,082 ) (13,705 ) (128,279 ) (181,292 ) (26,408 ) Total operating expenses (292,495 ) (509,351 ) (74,196 ) (520,739 ) (885,592 ) (129,001 ) (Loss)/gain on guarantee liabilities, net (20,128 ) 22,673 3,303 (20,128 ) 126,350 18,405 Interest (expense)/income, net (6,793 ) 1,309 191 (10,432 ) (1,149 ) (167 ) Investment related impairment (4,841 ) - - (4,841 ) - - Investment loss - (1,764 ) (257 ) - (1,764 ) (257 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives, net 21,249 114,227 16,639 13,174 164,723 23,995 Others, net (6,286 ) 8,372 1,220 1,339 25,982 3,785 Income before income tax expense* 558,482 734,383 106,973 777,770 1,244,226 181,244 Income tax benefit/(expense)* 105,320 (106,419 ) (15,502 ) 63,892 (191,962 ) (27,962 ) Net income* 663,802 627,964 91,471 841,662 1,052,264 153,282 Net income per ordinary share* Basic 2.00 1.77 0.26 2.54 2.98 0.43 Diluted 1.83 1.73 0.25 2.33 2.90 0.42 Net income per ADS* Basic 4.00 3.54 0.52 5.08 5.96 0.87 Diluted 3.67 3.46 0.50 4.65 5.81 0.85 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 332,208,249 355,026,635 355,026,635 331,686,095 353,344,135 353,344,135 Diluted 362,162,094 363,122,834 363,122,834 361,798,356 362,394,391 362,394,391





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income* 663,802 627,964 91,471 841,662 1,052,264 153,282 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax 25,426 10,236 1,491 (17,823 ) 697 102 Total comprehensive income* 689,228 638,200 92,962 823,839 1,052,961 153,384





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income Net income* 663,802 627,964 91,471 841,662 1,052,264 153,282 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 32,249 41,015 5,975 59,560 80,422 11,715 Investment-related impairment 4,841 - - 4,841 - - Investment loss - 1,764 257 - 1,764 257 Adjusted net income* 700,892 670,743 97,703 906,063 1,134,450 165,254 Adjusted net income per ordinary share* Basic 2.11 1.89 0.28 2.73 3.21 0.47 Diluted 1.94 1.85 0.27 2.50 3.13 0.46 Adjusted net income per ADS* Basic 4.22 3.78 0.55 5.46 6.42 0.94 Diluted 3.87 3.69 0.54 5.01 6.26 0.91 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 332,208,249 355,026,635 355,026,635 331,686,095 353,344,135 353,344,135 Diluted 362,162,094 363,122,834 363,122,834 361,798,356 362,394,391 362,394,391





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net Income Net income* 663,802 627,964 91,471 841,662 1,052,264 153,282 Add: Income tax (benefit)/expense* (105,320 ) 106,419 15,502 (63,892 ) 191,962 27,962 Share-based compensation expenses 32,249 41,015 5,975 59,560 80,422 11,715 Interest expense/(income), net 6,793 (1,309 ) (191 ) 10,432 1,149 167 Investment-related impairment 4,841 - - 4,841 - - Investment loss - 1,764 257 - 1,764 257 Non-GAAP EBIT* 602,365 775,853 113,014 852,603 1,327,561 193,383

Appendix I- Restated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019

Set forth below are financial results of the Q1 2019 Press Release which have been updated to reflect the restated results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,148,292 1,341,417 195,399 Restricted cash 1,266,536 1,554,073 226,376 Restricted time deposits 344,212 210,000 30,590 Short‑term financing receivables, net* 5,140,634 3,957,728 576,508 Accrued interest receivable 82,943 66,465 9,682 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 923,827 1,007,286 146,728 Amounts due from related parties - 2,230 325 Risk safeguard fund receivable, net 395,025 514,954 75,012 Contract assets and service fees receivable, net* 946,293 1,021,631 148,817 Inventories, net 57,196 56,143 8,178 Total current assets* 10,304,958 9,731,927 1,417,615 Non‑current assets Restricted cash 82,306 98,752 14,385 Long‑term financing receivables, net 1,283,036 1,019,810 148,552 Risk safeguard fund receivable, net 116,208 139,977 20,390 Contract assets and service fees receivable, net 291,784 284,517 41,445 Property, equipment and software, net 82,420 92,569 13,484 Long‑term investments 186,073 192,083 27,980 Deferred tax assets 94,598 99,371 14,475 Other assets 29,192 156,545 22,803 Total non‑current assets 2,165,617 2,083,624 303,514 TOTAL ASSETS* 12,470,575 11,815,551 1,721,129 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 135,848 143,979 20,973 Amounts due to related parties 14,569 8,829 1,286 Short‑term borrowings 438,010 230,749 33,612 Short‑term funding debts 4,646,041 3,752,367 546,594 Accrued interest payable 182,280 117,808 17,161 Risk safeguard fund payable 456,276 546,998 79,679 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,145,689 2,055,698 299,446 Total current liabilities 8,018,713 6,856,428 998,751 Non‑current liabilities Long‑term funding debts 157,887 210,894 30,720 Deferred tax liabilities* 187,183 135,079 19,676 Other long-term liabilities - 52,188 7,602 Total non‑current liabilities* 345,070 398,161 57,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES* 8,363,783 7,254,589 1,056,749 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares 160 164 24 Class B Ordinary Shares 66 64 9 Additional paid‑in capital 2,328,716 2,368,123 344,956 Statutory reserves 200,262 200,262 29,171 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,308 ) (23,847 ) (3,474 ) Retained earnings* 1,591,896 2,016,196 293,694 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY* 4,106,792 4,560,962 664,380 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY* 12,470,575 11,815,551 1,721,129





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Online direct sales 542,899 624,909 91,029 Services and others 30,094 54,699 7,968 Online direct sales and services income 572,993 679,608 98,997 Interest and financial services income and other revenues* 834,683 309,065 45,021 Loan facilitation and servicing fees* 206,042 785,837 114,470 Financial services income* 1,040,725 1,094,902 159,491 Total operating revenue* 1,613,718 1,774,510 258,488 Operating cost: Cost of sales (548,723 ) (628,002 ) (91,478 ) Funding cost (257,026 ) (142,272 ) (20,724 ) Processing and servicing cost (65,934 ) (116,719 ) (17,002 ) Provision for credit losses of financing receivables (286,791 ) (152,517 ) (22,216 ) Provision for credit losses of contract assets and service fees receivable* (3,623 ) (18,241 ) (2,657 ) Total operating cost* (1,162,097 ) (1,057,751 ) (154,077 ) Gross profit* 451,621 716,759 104,411



Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (101,510 ) (195,183 ) (28,432 ) Research and development expenses (68,093 ) (93,848 ) (13,670 ) General and administrative expenses (58,641 ) (87,210 ) (12,703 ) Total operating expenses (228,244 ) (376,241 ) (54,805 ) Gain on guarantee liabilities, net - 103,677 15,102 Interest expense, net (3,639 ) (2,458 ) (358 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives, net (8,075 ) 50,496 7,356 Others, net 7,625 17,610 2,565 Income before income tax expense* 219,288 509,843 74,271 Income tax expense* (41,428 ) (85,543 ) (12,460 ) Net income* 177,860 424,300 61,811 Net income per ordinary share* Basic 0.54 1.21 0.18 Diluted 0.49 1.17 0.17 Net income per ADS* Basic 1.07 2.41 0.35 Diluted 0.98 2.35 0.34 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 331,158,139 351,642,939 351,642,939 Diluted 361,428,816 361,647,253 361,647,253







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the ThreeMonths Ended March 31, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ Net income* 177,860 424,300 61,811 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax (43,249 ) (9,539 ) (1,389 ) Total comprehensive income* 134,611 414,761 60,422





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income Net income* 177,860 424,300 61,811 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 27,311 39,407 5,740 Adjusted net income* 205,171 463,707 67,551 Adjusted net income per ordinary share* Basic 0.62 1.32 0.19 Diluted 0.57 1.28 0.19 Adjusted net income per ADS* Basic 1.24 2.64 0.38 Diluted 1.14 2.56 0.37 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 331,158,139 351,642,939 351,642,939 Diluted 361,428,816 361,647,253 361,647,253





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net Income Net income* 177,860 424,300 61,811 Add: Income tax expense* 41,428 85,543 12,460 Share-based compensation expenses 27,311 39,407 5,740 Interest expense, net 3,639 2,458 358 Non-GAAP EBIT* 250,238 551,708 80,369

* The financial information for the first quarter of 2019 has been restated. Please refer to the detailed explanation in the section of "Restatement of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019".

Source: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.