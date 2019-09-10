Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present Sotagliflozin Clinical Data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 55th Annual Meeting





THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:LXRX), today announced that clinical data for ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) will be presented at the upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 55th annual meeting (September 16-20; Barcelona, Spain). The accepted abstracts, including two oral presentations, reflect Lexicon's efforts to address the unmet need for new options for the management of type 1 diabetes.



Oral Presentations (all times local)

Tuesday, September 17, 10:15 am-11:45 am; Session OP 01: "SGLT2 Inhibitors: Glucose and Beyond"; Joslin Hall

"Sotagliflozin, a Dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 Inhibitor, in Overweight/Obese Patients with Type 1 Diabetes: Addressing Unmet Needs as Adjunct Therapy to Insulin" (Abstract #2) "Effect of Sotagliflozin on Body Weight and Composition in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes" (Abstract #3)



Posters

Wednesday, September 18, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm; Session PS 051: "SGLT2 Inhibitors in Type 1 Diabetes: Benefits and Harms"; Poster Hall

"Sotagliflozin Reduces Glucose Variability and Risk for Hyperglycemia in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes" (Abstract #717) "Improved Treatment Satisfaction in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes Treated with Sotagliflozin Plus Insulin vs. Insulin Alone" (Abstract #724)



Wednesday, September 18, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm; Session PS 065: "Clinical Aspects of Hypoglycemia"; Poster Hall

"Sotagliflozin Leads to Lower Rates of Clinically Relevant Hypoglycemic Events at Any HbA1c Level at Week 52 in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes" (Abstract #849)



Wednesday, September 18, 1:15 pm-2:15 pm; Session PS 082: "Promising Therapeutic Options for Diabetic Kidney Disease"; Poster Hall

"The Impact of Sotagliflozin on Renal Function, Albuminuria and Blood Pressure in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes" (Abstract #1000)



Wednesday, September 18, 1:15 pm-2:15 pm; Session PS 100: Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease"; Poster Hall

"Sotagliflozin Reduces Markers of Arterial Stiffness in Type 1 Diabetes: Pooled Analysis from inTandem1 and inTandem2 Clinical Trials" (Abstract #1166)



About Zynquista (sotagliflozin)

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, Zynquista is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Zynquista is approved in the European Union (EU) for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar (glycemic) control in adults with type 1 diabetes with a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy. Outside of such approval, Zynquista is investigational and has not been approved by any other regulatory authority for type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO, Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development in diabetes and metabolism, oncology and neuropathic pain. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

