Leonovus Smart Filer Combined with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Immediately Cuts Data Storage Costs by up to 70%





OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus or the Company") (TSXV:LTV) (OTC:LVNSF) the ‘Untether Your Data' company, today announced a new partnership with Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, to offer Wasabi as a storage target for its new Smart Filer information lifecycle management (ILM) technology and as part of a new cloud services offering.



"Wasabi offers a new and innovative way to add value to our customers through their purpose-built cloud storage technology," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc. "Smart Filer combined with Wasabi provides a powerful ‘one-stop-shopping' data management and storage solution," said Gaffney.

Corporations' primary data storage facilities are often near or at capacity. Because the amount of data stored grows exponentially and comes from many different sources, much of it goes unmanaged. By default, this ever-growing data is stored in overburdened primary storage with associated high levels of protection and performance and, typically, with the highest costs. Leonovus Smart Filer applies analytics and automation to this data, classifying it and transparently offloading cold data based on administrator-defined policy. Because Smart Filer is only in the data path for access to cold data, access to hot data remains exactly as before, with no change to performance. With Wasabi as the target for Smart Filer offloading, high-performance access to cold data is maintained while costs drop significantly. Taking only minutes to deploy, the Smart Filer and Wasabi integrated solution efficiently addresses the challenges of overburdened storage, while freeing budget for other initiatives at the same time.

IDC estimates worldwide data will grow 61% compounded annually to 175 zettabytes by 2025, with as much of the data residing in the cloud as in data centers. As data continues to grow, Smart Filer will continue to analyze existing file storage and automatically tier data into Wasabi, completely transparently. Infrequently accessed files are removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in Wasabi automatically, without any changes to how users and applications access them. When LeonovusVault is deployed with Smart Filer, customers not only have dramatically lower data storage costs but enhanced data security, durability, controls and accountability.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers storage solutions which untether your data, allowing you to embrace cloud storage securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.

Leonovus Smart Filer is an information lifecycle management (ILM) solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently. According to customer-defined policies, infrequently accessed files are automatically removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in secondary or cloud storage, without any changes to how users and applications access them.

Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus Vault uses patented algorithms to analyze, classify, encrypt, shred and spread data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes - allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Vault provides petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to use its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

For more information;

www.Leonovus.com or contact,

John Greenshields.

jgreenshields@leonovus.com

Source: Leonovus Inc