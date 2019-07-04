Quantcast

    Leonovus Inc. Grants Stock Options

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


    OTTAWA, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus") (TSXV:LTV) (OTC: LVNSF). Michael Gaffney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leonovus reports that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 2,955,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.06 per share to employees, officers and directors of the Company. The options were granted July 3, 2019, vest in equal 48-month instalments and are valid until June 30, 2024.

    ABOUT LEONOVUS

    Leonovus is a cloud solution software provider that offers the leading blockchain hardened hyper-secure software-defined object storage solution.  Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus' patented algorithms encrypt, shred and spread data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes - allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI.

