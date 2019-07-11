Quantcast

LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 05:27:00 PM EDT


BURLINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 5595698. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

