Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call



Carthage, MO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release second quarter earnings results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results and annual guidance on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.mm. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

Leggett & Platt





This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt's website at www.leggett.com. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on July 29 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.





COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 136-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 15 business units, 23,000 employee-partners, and 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; g) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and h) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com

Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Wendy M. Watson, Director of Investor Relations

Cassie J. Branscum, Manager of Investor Relations

Source: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated