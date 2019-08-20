Legend Power® Schedules Q3 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSX.V:LPS) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in onsite energy management technology, today announced it will release its Q3 2019 financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00PM PT (4:00PM ET). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q3 2019 financial results for Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:30PM PT (4:30PM ET). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: DATE: Thursday, August 22, 2019 TIME: 1:30PM PT (4:30pm ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: Toll Free Dial-in Number (877) 201-0168

International Dial-in Number (647) 788-4901 CONFERENCE ID: 2290796 REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power®Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in onsite energy management technology. We help buildings overcome grid volatility challenges common to utilities around the world. Legend's industry-proven SmartGATE™ enables dynamic power management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

