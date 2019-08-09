Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call





BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) will release earnings for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast and conference call the following day, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM Central Time.



To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7823cke, which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingusa.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 5689726 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

