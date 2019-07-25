Quantcast

Leaf Group to Participate at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company's most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group's Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Source: Leaf Group Ltd.

