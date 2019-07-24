Quantcast

Leaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on August 5, 2019. 

Together with a standard earnings release announcing its second quarter 2019 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on August 5, 2019. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd.Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

  • Monday, August 5, 2019
  • 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 9757169
  • A replay of the Conference call is available through August 12, 2019: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)  
  • You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group's website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker).  For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

Chief Financial Officer

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

310-917-6405

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com 

Source: Leaf Group Ltd.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LEAF




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar