Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 12th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in London, UK



NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 12th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 116 Pall Mall in London.



It is organized in partnership with Fearnley Securities, in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange and in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week 2019. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss the current outlook of the various shipping and marine services market and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.

The Forum consists of a series of panel discussions on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

REGISTRATION

To register please go to the link below:

http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2019london/signup.html

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

SECTOR PANELS:

Dry Bulk

Container Shipping

Product Tankers

Crude Oil Tankers

LNG

LPG

PANELS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:

Game Changers & Future of the Shipping Industry

Decarbonization - Conquering the Next Frontier

Private Equity & Consolidation

Capital Markets

The Changing Landscape of Bank Finance as the Main Capital Provider to Shipping

Alternative Finance

PRESENTATIONS:

London as a Global Capital Raising & Investment Destination

Asia - The Locomotive for Global Shipping

LNG Presentation

PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

2020 Bulkers

Awilco LNG

Concordia Maritime

d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eurodry Ltd.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euroseas Ltd.

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Kaptanoglu Shipping

MPC Container Ships

Ocean Yield

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

Ridgebury Tankers

Seamax Capital Management

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

TORM A/S (TBC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

AMA Capital Partners

Apax Partners

AVIC International Leasing Co, Ltd

BAHR

Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority

BIMCO

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

CIT

Citi

Citigroup

Clarkson Research Services Limited

Columbia Shipmanagement

DNB Markets Inc

DNV GL

Fearnley Securities

Fearnresearch

HFW

Hill Dickinson

ICBC Financial Leasing

International Maritime Organization

InvestHK

Jefferies LLC

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

London Stock Exchange

Marsoft Inc.

Reed Smith LLP

RMK Maritime LLC

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

Tufton Oceanic Ltd.

Watson Farley Williams LLP

YieldStreet Marine Finance

SPONSORS

In Partnership With: Fearnley Securities

In Cooperation With:London Stock Exchange

In Conjunction With: London International Shipping Week 2019

Global Lead Sponsor:Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

Global Gold Sponsors: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group

Global Sponsors: Citi • DNB • ICBC Financial Leasing • InvestHK • Jefferies • Reed Smith LLP • Watson Farley & Williams LLP • YieldStreet

Sponsors:AMA Capital Partners • AVIC International Leasing • BAHR • Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft • CIT • HFW • Hill Dickinson • Inmarsat • Marsoft Inc • Ocean Yield • RMK Maritime LLC • Tufton Oceanic Ltd

Luncheon Sponsor: Bermuda Shipping & Maritime Authority

Bags Sponsor:RMS Marine Services Company Ltd.

Supporting Sponsor: Marshall Islands Registry • Concordia Maritime • d'Amico Internatinal Shipping S.A • Dorian LPG • Grindrod Shipping Holdings • MPC Container Ships • Ridgebury Tankers • Star Bulk Carriers • TORM A/S

Media Partners: Allaboutshipping.co.uk • Elnavi • Greek Reporter • Naytika Xponkia • Shipping International Monthly Review • Ship2Shore • Trust Online Solutions • The Maritime Executive • MC digital media group • maritimes.gr • Shipping Finance • nafsgreen.gr • efoplistesnews.gr • Xinde Marine News • World Oils

Supporting Organizations: BIMCO • City University of London • Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee • HELMEPA • Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association • INTERMEPA • InterManager • Maritime London • The Mission to Seafarers • International Propeller Club • London Chapter of the Propeller Club • Shipping Professional Network London • UK Chamber of Shipping • UK Ship Register • Wista UK • Wista Hellas

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2018london/index.html

NEW YORK - Ms. Olga Bornozi / Ms. Eleni Bej

Tel. +1 212 661 7566 - Email: forum@capitallink.com

ATHENS- Ms. Kyveli Kouvela

Tel: +30 210 610 9800 - Email: contact@capitallink.com

For more details and extensive information, please visit:

The CAPITAL LINK website: www.capitallink.com

The CAPITAL LINK FORUM website: www.forums.capitallink.com

ORGANIZER- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

Source: Capital Link