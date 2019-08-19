Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 12th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in London, UK
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 12th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 116 Pall Mall in London.
It is organized in partnership with Fearnley Securities, in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange and in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week 2019. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss the current outlook of the various shipping and marine services market and in addition will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry participants.
The Forum consists of a series of panel discussions on shipping sectors and critical industry topics as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
Capital Link's investment conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
SECTOR PANELS:
- Dry Bulk
- Container Shipping
- Product Tankers
- Crude Oil Tankers
- LNG
- LPG
PANELS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:
- Game Changers & Future of the Shipping Industry
- Decarbonization - Conquering the Next Frontier
- Private Equity & Consolidation
- Capital Markets
- The Changing Landscape of Bank Finance as the Main Capital Provider to Shipping
- Alternative Finance
PRESENTATIONS:
- London as a Global Capital Raising & Investment Destination
- Asia - The Locomotive for Global Shipping
- LNG Presentation
PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES
- 2020 Bulkers
- Awilco LNG
- Concordia Maritime
- d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
- Eurodry Ltd.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
- Euroseas Ltd.
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN)
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
- Kaptanoglu Shipping
- MPC Container Ships
- Ocean Yield
- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Seamax Capital Management
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
- TORM A/S (TBC)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
- AMA Capital Partners
- Apax Partners
- AVIC International Leasing Co, Ltd
- BAHR
- Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority
- BIMCO
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- CIT
- Citi
- Citigroup
- Clarkson Research Services Limited
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- DNB Markets Inc
- DNV GL
- Fearnley Securities
- Fearnresearch
- HFW
- Hill Dickinson
- ICBC Financial Leasing
- International Maritime Organization
- InvestHK
- Jefferies LLC
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- London Stock Exchange
- Marsoft Inc.
- Reed Smith LLP
- RMK Maritime LLC
- Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
- Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
- Watson Farley Williams LLP
- YieldStreet Marine Finance
SPONSORS
In Partnership With: Fearnley Securities
In Cooperation With:London Stock Exchange
In Conjunction With: London International Shipping Week 2019
Global Lead Sponsor:Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
Global Gold Sponsors: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group
Global Sponsors: Citi • DNB • ICBC Financial Leasing • InvestHK • Jefferies • Reed Smith LLP • Watson Farley & Williams LLP • YieldStreet
Sponsors:AMA Capital Partners • AVIC International Leasing • BAHR • Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft • CIT • HFW • Hill Dickinson • Inmarsat • Marsoft Inc • Ocean Yield • RMK Maritime LLC • Tufton Oceanic Ltd
Luncheon Sponsor: Bermuda Shipping & Maritime Authority
Bags Sponsor:RMS Marine Services Company Ltd.
Supporting Sponsor: Marshall Islands Registry • Concordia Maritime • d'Amico Internatinal Shipping S.A • Dorian LPG • Grindrod Shipping Holdings • MPC Container Ships • Ridgebury Tankers • Star Bulk Carriers • TORM A/S
Media Partners: Allaboutshipping.co.uk • Elnavi • Greek Reporter • Naytika Xponkia • Shipping International Monthly Review • Ship2Shore • Trust Online Solutions • The Maritime Executive • MC digital media group • maritimes.gr • Shipping Finance • nafsgreen.gr • efoplistesnews.gr • Xinde Marine News • World Oils
Supporting Organizations: BIMCO • City University of London • Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee • HELMEPA • Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association • INTERMEPA • InterManager • Maritime London • The Mission to Seafarers • International Propeller Club • London Chapter of the Propeller Club • Shipping Professional Network London • UK Chamber of Shipping • UK Ship Register • Wista UK • Wista Hellas
