Leading Global Financial Institution Signs Multi-Year Renewal as Anchor Tenant in INAP's Flagship Phoenix Data Center



INAP and financial services firm that services over 65 million consumers and small business clients announce a long-term contract extension

Customer will have a contracted minimum of approximately 2 megawatts during the contract term

RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and a global financial services institution, today announced a multi-year renewal for space and power at INAP's flagship Phoenix data center.

In July of 2018, INAP announced an expansion to its Phoenix footprint, adding a new data center with approximately 200,000 gross square feet in Chandler, AZ, which includes a substation that can support 20 megawatts of power. The Phoenix market is the fourth fastest-growing net power absorption market in the U.S.

"I'm thrilled INAP will continue to play a key role in supporting our customer's consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations," said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer, INAP. "This long-term agreement is scaled to meet their needs over time."

The customer agreed to a long-term contract extension for power and colocation services through June of 2028.

Additionally, INAP recently qualified for the 20-year tax exemption offered through Arizona's Computer Data Center program, allowing the customer, as well as new colocation customers at its Chandler, AZ location, to be exempt from state, county and local sales taxes for qualified computer data center equipment purchases.

For more information on INAP's Phoenix Data Centers, visit: https://www.inap.com/data-centers/phoenix-data-centers/

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP's full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com.

