    Le Château Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 05:22:00 PM EDT

    MONTREAL, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Château Inc. (the "Company" or "Le Château") (TSX VENTURE:CTU) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today. Each of the candidates proposed as directors was duly elected to the board of directors of Le Château with the following results:

    Name Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
    Jane Silverstone Segal 186,547,380 99.71% 541,100 0.29%
    Herschel H. Segal 186,547,380 99.71% 541,100 0.29%
    Emilia Di Raddo 186,598,480 99.74% 490,000 0.26%
    David Martz 186,298,480 99.58% 790,000 0.42%
    Norman Daitchman 186,418,480 99.64% 670,000 0.36%
    Michael Pesner 186,418,480 99.64% 670,000 0.36%
             

    Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the resolution confirming, ratifying and approving the amended and restated incentive stock option plan of the Company and all unallocated options and entitlements thereunder.

    Le Château is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 133 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company's apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

    Emilia Di Raddo, CPA, CA, President (514) 738-7000

    Johnny Del Ciancio, CPA, CA, Vice-President, Finance, (514) 738-7000

    MaisonBrison:  Pierre Boucher, (514) 731-0000

