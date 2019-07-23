L.B. Foster Company to Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results on July 30, 2019





PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 operating results and full year outlook after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, industry and business outlook and developments in the business on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company's website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.



Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (877) 407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or (201) 689-8560 (International) and provide the access code: 13692547. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations website at www.lbfoster.com.

A conference call replay will be available through August 6, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and provide the access code: 13692547. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations website.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Judith Balog

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Source: L.B. Foster Company