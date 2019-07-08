La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business





MONROE, Mich., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) today announced that Keith Wilson has been named President International. In this capacity, he will be responsible for all international sales, merchandising and marketing. He succeeds Doug Collier, who recently retired from La-Z-Boy.



Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said: "Keith has been integral to the successful expansion of our business in the U.K. and Ireland. With proven leadership skills, he seamlessly transitioned the U.K. business from our previous distribution partner and built a strong team across the La-Z-Boy U.K. organization. As the company looks to grow in existing and new markets outside of North America, we will capitalize on Keith's significant commercial experience in managing European businesses and work with our other long-time partners in Asia, Australia and New Zealand to help drive growth across various regions."

Wilson joined La-Z-Boy in 2016 in an interim capacity before being named Managing Director, La-Z-Boy U.K. In 2018, he was promoted to Managing Director, La-Z-Boy EMEA, with responsibility for the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region, including La-Z-Boy U.K. Prior to joining La-Z-Boy, he was the U.K. Director and General Manager for Calligaris, an Italian contemporary furniture brand. Before joining Calligaris, Keith held various U.K. and European leadership roles with companies such as Techtronic Industries, Moulinex and Whirlpool.

Wilson said, "With global appeal, the La-Z-Boy brand is now sold in some 60 countries. I look forward to further building on this solid foundation and to leveraging the strength of the La-Z-Boy brand to both grow our existing international businesses and to enter new markets."

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Leeds, which was followed by post-graduate studies in Marketing from Bucks New University and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, of which he is a Fellow.

