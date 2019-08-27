La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend





MONROE, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directors of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019.



This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy's financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 554 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

