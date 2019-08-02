Laurie L. Harris Joins Synchronoss Technologies Board of Directors



Former PwC Partner adds diverse industry viewpoints and extensive corporate boardroom experience to Synchronoss' Board

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that Laurie L. Harris has been elected to the Synchronoss Board of Directors and will serve as Audit Chair effective today.



Harris, who has an extensive background in the financial services industry for more than 30 years, most recently served as a global engagement audit partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), a global and top-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm.

"The addition of Laurie to our Board will enable deeper generation of thought-leadership, which will stem from her diverse industry experience," said Glenn Lurie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synchronoss. "She not only has proven expertise in advising large public companies, private equity backed entities and Fortune 100 organizations, but she does so with a confident, result-oriented mindset that will add tremendous value to our company."

Harris currently holds a seat in the board rooms of IWG plc. (LSE:IWG), the global operator of leading co-work and workspace brands and QBE North America, a division of QBE (ASX: QBE), one of the largest insurance carriers worldwide. She's also a co-chair of the Directorship and Corporate Governance Committee of the Financial Women's Association (FWA), an organization dedicated to developing current and future leaders and increasing the role and interest of women in the financial industry.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to sit on the Synchronoss Board of Directors alongside an incredible group of influential leaders," said Harris. "Glenn has done an incredible job rebuilding the ‘new Synchronoss' and I'm eager to see the growth potential unfold for their market-leading product and platform offerings. The services that Synchronoss provides have never been more relevant for the TMT industry and retailers alike, so I couldn't think of a more exciting time to be joining the team."

Harris received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Southern California in 1980 and is a licensed CPA in New York, New Jersey, California and Massachusetts.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

