Laureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholder





BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) (the "Company") today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock by Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership (the "Selling Stockholder"), the Company's controlling stockholder. The Selling Stockholder will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 2,250,000 additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.



Morgan Stanley will act as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 23, 2018, and was automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Company's Class A common stock to be offered in the offering described above was filed with the SEC today. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, that forms part of the registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering are available at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company's philosophy of being ‘Here for Good' and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

