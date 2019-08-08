Laureate Education Announces $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program





BALTIMORE, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $150 million of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company expects to complete the repurchase program by no later than the first half of next year, dependent on market conditions.

"We are pleased to announce our new share repurchase program as it underscores the confidence we have in our business model and the long-term outlook for Laureate," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position to support the future growth of our business."

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Repurchases may be effected pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company intends to finance the repurchases with free cash flow and excess cash and liquidity on-hand.

