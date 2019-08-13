Quantcast

LATAM Airlines Group reports consolidated operating income of US$40.2 million for second quarter 2019, totaling US$122.3 million for first half 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 08:06:00 PM EDT


Santiago, Chile, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The release will be available on the Company's website www.latamairlinesgroup.net

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on August 14, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.

Conference call

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

10:00 a.m. (ET)

10:00 a.m. (Santiago Time)

11:00 a.m. (Sao Paulo Time)

USA: (877) 809-6185

International: (615) 247-0222

Passcode: 9799288

Webcast: click here

Replay

A replay of this call will be available until 13:00 (ET) on August 21, 2019

USA: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Passcode: 9799288

Investor Relations

Phone: +56 2 2565 2525

E-mail: InvestorRelations@latam.com

Website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net  

 

Attachment

Source: Latam Airlines

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LFL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8016.36
152.95  ▲  1.95%
DJIA 26279.91
372.54  ▲  1.44%
S&P 500 2926.32
43.23  ▲  1.50%
Data as of Aug 13, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar