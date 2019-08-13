LATAM Airlines Group reports consolidated operating income of US$40.2 million for second quarter 2019, totaling US$122.3 million for first half 2019

Santiago, Chile, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: LTM / IPSA: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The release will be available on the Company's website www.latamairlinesgroup.net
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on August 14, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.
Conference call
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
10:00 a.m. (ET)
10:00 a.m. (Santiago Time)
11:00 a.m. (Sao Paulo Time)
USA: (877) 809-6185
International: (615) 247-0222
Passcode: 9799288
Webcast: click here
Replay
A replay of this call will be available until 13:00 (ET) on August 21, 2019
USA: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Passcode: 9799288
Investor Relations
Phone: +56 2 2565 2525
E-mail: InvestorRelations@latam.com
Website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net
Attachment
Source: Latam Airlines
Referenced Stocks:
LFL