LastPass by LogMeIn Named a 2019 Top Rated Password Manager by TrustRadius





BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn today announced that LastPass for Business was recognized as a 2019 Top Rated Password Manager by TrustRadius, the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 120,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. The annual TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are derived from user feedback throughout the year.



"LastPass for Business has won a Top Rated Award for password management software based entirely on customer feedback," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "IT administrators managing security and access for large teams enjoy LastPass for Business' active directory sync with automated provisioning, as well as the drastic reduction in password reset requests from employees."

LastPass is a password management and single sign-on solution that simplifies access to enterprise applications for users and increases centrality and ease of management of access for administrators with task automation, convenient and secure password sharing, and other features. In addition to its superior password management technology, LastPass for Business recently launched a new comprehensive identity solution -- a collection of MFA, SSO and Password Management functionality aimed at addressing the identity and access challenges in a business.

According to reviews from verified users in the Password Manager category, LastPass fulfills its mission of securing and simplifying access for both end users and IT admins. Users praised the solution for its easy set-up and onboarding, password autofill and sharing functionality, and user-friendly, intuitive interface. LastPass' scorecard demonstrates that users are likely to recommend LastPass for Business to others (9.4 out of 10), are very likely to renew (10 out of 10) and think highly of LastPass' usability (10 out of 10).

For more information about how TrustRadius Top Rated works, check out the TrustRadius scoring criteria. To see what our users have to say about LastPass or if you'd like to share your own review, please click here.

