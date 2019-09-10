Lantronix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2019 Financial Results





IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.



Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Net revenue of $10.2 million

Gross profit margin of 56.6%

GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per share. Included in the GAAP net loss were approximately $1.5 million of expenses related to acquisition, severance, and asset impairment costs

Non-GAAP net income of $722 thousand, or $0.03 per share

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2019

Net revenue of $46.9 million

Gross profit margin of 56.0%

GAAP net loss of $408,000, or $0.02 per share

Non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.16 per share

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

Net revenue growth of 15% or greater

Non-GAAP net income per share growth of 30% or greater

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Net revenue of $12 to $13 million

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of ($0.03) to $0.00

Operational Highlights

In July, the company announced that it acquired all of the businesses of Maestro & FALCOM Holdings Limited (Maestro), a leader in wireless IoT with a strong focus on cellular connectivity. Maestro designs, manufactures, and sells state of the art Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, trackers, modems, routers, and gateways ideally suited to numerous M2M and IoT applications, including industrial automation and Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), energy and metering, tracking and automotive.

Paul Pickle joined the Company as its new President and CEO in April 2019. Prior to joining Lantronix, Mr. Pickle served as the President and COO of the Microsemi Corporation, a leading provider of semiconductor and system solutions, from November 2013 until Microsemi was acquired by Microchip Technology Inc. in May 2018 for an enterprise value of $10.15 billion.

In June, the company announced that Jonathan Shipman had joined Lantronix as vice president of strategy. Prior to joining Lantronix, Jonathan had a tenured career at Twitch (acquired by Amazon), YouTube, and eBay. His responsibilities spanned global initiatives across infrastructure, procurement, engineering, product strategy, programmatic advertising, and emerging market content strategy, where he built and scaled one of the world's largest video networks.

In June, the company announced that David Goren had joined Lantronix as vice president of legal, business affairs. Prior to joining Lantronix, David was part of the management team that grew Microsemi's annual revenue from approximately $370 million to $2 billion. David played a key role in executing Microsemi's acquisition strategy while building compliance programs and a legal department.

In August, the company announced that technology executive Margie Evashenk joined the board of directors as an independent director, expanding the Company's Board of Directors to seven members. Evashenk has 30 years of experience in the hi-tech industry in multiple roles, including executive management, engineering management and board-level positions, while focusing on Enterprise Storage and Networking, and Artificial Intelligence.

Product Highlights

In June, the company announced that it will begin sampling the xPico 270, an embedded IoT gateway that is a combo dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth gateway in a module form factor. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard (also known as Wi-Fi 5) that is ideal for IoT applications that require the best wireless performance and need to be deployed within wireless networks of today and in the future.

In June, the company announced that its central management software, ConsoleFlow™ had won an award at this year's Interop Tokyo conference held in Chiba, Japan.

At Cisco Live in June, the company showcased its portfolio of innovative out-of-band management solutions and unveiled several new capabilities that had been added to ConsoleFlow™, a centralized IT infrastructure management, and monitoring software optimized for out-of-band management.

In June, at Sensors Expo in San Jose, California, the company announced winning the Innovative Product of the Year award for the XPort Edge, its small form factor embedded wired Ethernet IoT Gateway.

"With the recent acquisition of Maestro and the enhancement of our executive team, we have quickly demonstrated our commitment to deliver incremental growth and shareholder value." stated Paul Pickle, president, and CEO of Lantronix. "As we look to fiscal 2020, we are focused on driving both top line and operational synergies, enhancing a product roadmap that will accelerate growth, and continuing accretive acquisition activity so as to increase our scale, market share, and growth for the benefit of our shareholders."

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) severance and restructuring charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, and (viii) impairment of long-lived assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our acquisition activity, operational synergies, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,282 $ 9,568 Accounts receivable, net 7,388 4,244 Inventories, net 10,509 8,439 Contract manufacturers' receivable 1,324 649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 687 370 Total current assets 38,190 23,270 Property and equipment, net 1,199 1,036 Goodwill 9,488 9,488 Other assets 67 61 Total assets $ 48,944 $ 33,855 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,716 $ 3,942 Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,060 2,808 Warranty reserve 116 99 Other current liabilities 4,580 2,877 Total current liabilities 11,472 9,726 Long-term capital lease obligations - 4 Other non-current liabilities 206 312 Total liabilities 11,678 10,042 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 226,274 212,995 Accumulated deficit (189,381 ) (189,555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 37,266 23,813 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,944 $ 33,855

LANTRONIX, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Years Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 10,153 $ 12,344 $ 12,037 $ 46,890 $ 45,580 Cost of revenue 4,411 5,254 5,161 20,617 20,174 Gross profit 5,742 7,090 6,876 26,273 25,406 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 3,554 3,867 4,099 15,851 16,345 Research and development 2,200 2,385 2,006 9,079 7,751 Restructuring, severance and related charges 823 - - 1,146 506 Acquisition-related costs 410 - - 410 - Impairment of long-lived asset 275 - - 275 - Total operating expenses 7,262 6,252 6,105 26,761 24,602 Income (loss) from operations (1,520 ) 838 771 (488 ) 804 Interest income (expense), net 89 91 (4 ) 236 (18 ) Other expense, net (1 ) (12 ) (9 ) (15 ) (8 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,432 ) 917 758 (267 ) 778 Provision for income taxes 27 60 6 141 98 Net income (loss) $ (1,459 ) $ 857 $ 752 $ (408 ) $ 680 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Weighted-average common shares - basic 22,621 22,270 18,536 21,580 18,171 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 22,621 23,304 19,738 21,580 19,158





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands, except per share data ) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,459 ) $ 857 $ 752 $ (408 ) $ 680 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 23 22 13 85 53 Depreciation and amortization 53 51 49 197 217 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 76 73 62 282 270 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 491 213 236 1,441 924 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - 4 4 12 13 Depreciation and amortization 48 50 46 192 184 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 539 267 286 1,645 1,121 Research and development: Share-based compensation 97 96 43 345 192 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - - - - 1 Depreciation and amortization 22 21 11 75 41 Total adjustments to research and development 119 117 54 420 234 Restructuring, severance and related charges 823 - - 1,146 506 Acquisition related costs 410 - - 410 - Impairment of long-lived asset 275 - - 275 - Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 2,166 384 340 3,896 1,861 Interest (income) expense, net (89 ) (91 ) 4 (236 ) 18 Other expense, net 1 12 9 15 8 Provision for income taxes 27 60 6 141 98 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,181 438 421 4,098 2,255 Non-GAAP net income $ 722 $ 1,295 $ 1,173 $ 3,690 $ 2,935 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) 22,621 23,304 19,738 21,580 19,158 Non-GAAP adjustment 1,909 893 454 1,998 471 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 24,530 24,197 20,192 23,578 19,629 GAAP operating expenses $ 7,262 $ 6,252 $ 6,105 $ 26,761 $ 24,602 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (2,166 ) (384 ) (340 ) (3,896 ) (1,861 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,096 $ 5,868 $ 5,765 $ 22,865 $ 22,741





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 IoT $ 8,327 $ 8,935 $ 9,088 $ 35,299 $ 34,742 IT Management 1,646 3,210 2,694 10,845 9,666 Other 180 199 255 746 1,172 $ 10,153 $ 12,344 $ 12,037 $ 46,890 $ 45,580 Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Americas $ 5,217 $ 6,866 $ 7,109 $ 25,179 $ 24,930 EMEA 3,229 3,757 3,222 14,586 13,613 Asia Pacific Japan 1,707 1,721 1,706 7,125 7,037 $ 10,153 $ 12,344 $ 12,037 $ 46,890 $ 45,580

Source: Lantronix, Inc.