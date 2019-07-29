Lans Holdings Successfully Completes Due Diligence of Global Stem Cells Group





MIAMI, FL, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Lans Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its due diligence as per the binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Global Stem Cells Group Inc (GSCG).

"We are very pleased to have successfully completed our due diligence," said Dave Christensen, CEO of Lans Holdings, "And we are looking forward to the closing of the acquisition."

The company has engaged Fruci & Associates as its auditors as it moves forward to complete its audits and reviews of its financials to bring the company back to current status.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the 8K filed on July 29, 2019 on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Lans Holdings Inc.

Lans Holdings offers payment solutions. The Company makes it easy for sellers to start selling, and buyers to buy with confidence. The Company plans to process credit card payments online. In time, the Company hopes to be known in the industry as a secure and reliable source of payment processing. With the Company's breadth of business structure experience and technology consultants, the Company aims to help projects and companies grow.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.lans.holdings

Forward Looking Statements

For further information, please contact: investors@lans.holdings Telephone: +1.786.789.5758

