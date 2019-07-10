Quantcast

Landstar to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 07:50:00 AM EDT


JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2019 second quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at www.landstar.com; click on "Investor Relations"; then "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar:

LandstarSystem, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact:  Kevin StoutLandstar System, Inc.
904-398-9400

Source: Landstar System, Inc.

