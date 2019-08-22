Quantcast

Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


DODGEVILLE, Wis., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 5, 2019, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results.  A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.  Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on September 5, 2019, and will be accessible on the Company's website:  http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section. 

About Lands' End, Inc.



Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. Lands' End offers products online at www.landsend.com, on international websites, on third-party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for delivering quality products, legendary service and real value to our customers and we seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

jean.fontana@icrinc.com



Source: Lands' End, Inc.

