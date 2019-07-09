Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market





SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq:LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., will hold a conference call on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2019. Financial results will be reported for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 26, 2019 after market close on July 30, 2019.



Landec's President and CEO, Dr. Albert D. Bolles, will host the Conference Call with Gregory S. Skinner, Executive Vice President and CFO. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday July 31, 2019

Time: 8 a.m. Pacific time (11 a.m. Eastern time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: (844) 860-6243

U.S. and International Toll Number: (661) 378-9884

Conference ID: 4568568

Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through August 30, 2019.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday August 7, 2019.

Toll free replay dial in: (855) 859-2056

International replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay passcode: 4568568

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq:LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of difficult to manufacture pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information: At the Company: Investor Relations: Gregory S. Skinner Jeff Sonnek Vice President Finance and CFO (646) 277-1263 (650) 261-3677 Jeff.Sonnek@ICRINC.com

