Lamperd Less Lethal Receives Full Payment on Large Purchase Order, Products Shipped to New International Customer





Company Revenues Elevated Significantly in 1st half of 2019, New Distributors Beginning to Increase Marketing Efforts



SARNIA, Ontario, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, has now been paid in full on the large purchase order for Lamperd products from a new international police services customer. The balance received has been recorded as revenue for the second quarter. The complete shipment for the order has been sent out to its final destination overseas.



Lamperd Less Lethal posted a significant increase in company revenues for the 1st quarter 2019. The revenue reported for the period of January 1st through March 31st was a significant increase over the 1st quarter of 2018. These rising revenues are directly attributable to new distributors that are introducing Lamperd products to police agencies which are beginning to place orders. Lamperd is expecting its 1st half revenue of 2019 to be substantially increased over the 1st half of 2018.



Additionally, Lamperd has signed on multiple new distributors to market its products throughout the world. This includes an agreement with Gokser Makine Sanayi, a major aerospace and defense company based in the Republic of Turkey which serves and is well respected throughout the Middle East, Europe and other regions. Gokser has officially commenced its active sales program for the full Lamperd product line and has begun advertising Lamperd products. Visit the Gokser company website at www.gokser.com for an overview of their wide ranging operations. On the home page of this website a message about Gokser's marketing of the Lamperd product line can be seen under the heading: Lamperd Less Lethal Weapons, Munitions &Related Security Products Now Available Through Gokser (note, to change the text to English simply click the small British flag at the extreme upper right hand corner). Under the terms of our joint marketing agreement, Gokser will market only Lamperd products in the field of less lethal security options.



The bottom line and intent of our agreement with Gokser is as follows:



Lamperd and Gokser have agreed that Gokser will be selling all of the Lamperd products throughout Europe and the Middle East.



Gokser has been given exclusive rights to all of the country of Turkey.



Gokser sells a lot of products to the Turkish government and police forces. Gokser has also agreed with Lamperd that Gokser will never sell any less lethal products to anyone, anywhere, at any time, unless they are purchased from Lamperd Less Lethal.



At the recent IDEF defense expo in Istanbul, Gokser's representatives and Lamperd's representative began introducing Lamperd products to key attendees from many different police, military and other security forces. Notably, we made important contacts with the Turkish Jandarma Police. As Gokser is based in the Republic of Turkey, this now gives us an excellent opportunity to begin supplying this large agency with all the less lethal options they very much need to maintain public order and protect millions of citizens in Turkey on an ongoing basis.



About the Company



Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. ( LLLI ) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.



Barry Lamperd, President & CEO



(519) 344-4445



email: info@lamperdlesslethal.com or sales@lamperdlesslethal.com



Company Website: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com



Lamperd Less Lethal on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/lamperdlesslethal



Lamperd Less Lethal on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/llli_lamperd_lesslethal



Barry Lamperd on Twitter: Https://www.twitter.com/lamperd_llli



Source: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.