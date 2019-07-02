Quantcast

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Results

July 02, 2019


BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers:   1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:   Lamar
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   30864334
    Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
    Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com

Source: Lamar Advertising Company

