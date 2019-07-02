Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|
|1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
|Passcode:
|
|Lamar
|
|
|
|Replay:
|
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|
|30864334
|
|
|Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|
|
|
|Live Webcast:
|
|
www.lamar.com
|
|
|
|Webcast Replay:
|
|
www.lamar.com
|
|
|Available through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|
|
|
|Company Contact:
|
|Buster Kantrow
|
|
|Director of Investor Relations
|
|
|(225) 926-1000
|
|
|
bkantrow@lamar.com
Source: Lamar Advertising Company
