Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq:LRCX) today announced its participation at upcoming investor event:

  • Monday, August 12, 2019  -  KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Lam's website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq:LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Lam Research Corporation Contact:

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

Phone: 510-572-1615

e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LRCX




