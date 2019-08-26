Quantcast

Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 05:25:00 PM EDT


FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq:LRCX) today announced that Christine Heckart has resigned from its board of directors effective the close of business on November 4, 2019, just prior to the company's annual meeting of stockholders which will be held on November 5, 2019. She has been a member of Lam's board since 2011.

Ms. Heckart is an experienced technology company executive having served in a variety of leadership roles in the network, storage, digital infrastructure, music, and video industries. She has served in senior executive positions with various companies including Cisco, Brocade Communications, NetApp, and Microsoft. In January 2019, she became chief executive officer of Scalyr, a log management software company. She is stepping off the Lam board to devote time to her current role.

"Christine has been a valued member of Lam's board of directors, and we would like to express our gratitude for her contribution and service," said Stephen G. Newberry, chairman of Lam Research. "Her business and marketing expertise, as well as her technology industry experience, greatly benefitted Lam as our end markets expanded to include the Internet of Things, cloud computing, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. We wish her continued success in her current role as CEO and future endeavors."

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq:LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.  (LRCX-B)

Company Contacts:



Libra White

Media Relations

510-572-7725

publicrelations@lamresearch.com



Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation

