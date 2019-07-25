Lakeland Financial Reports Record Quarterly Performance



Net Income Increases 8%

WARSAW, Ind., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $21.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 8% versus $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $0.85 for the second quarter of 2019, versus $0.78 for the second quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased $31,000 from the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, which had net income of $21.7 million and $0.84 diluted earnings per share.



The company further reported record net income of $43.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $38.5 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 13%. Diluted net income per common share was also a record for the period and increased 13% to $1.69 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $1.50 for the comparable period of 2018.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our record quarterly results were positively impacted by healthy loan and deposit growth. This balance sheet expansion reflects our continued growth throughout our Indiana footprint."

Highlights for the quarter are noted below.

2nd Quarter 2019 versus 2nd Quarter 2018 highlights:

Return on average equity of 15.8%, compared to 16.9%

Return on average assets of 1.76%, up from 1.70%

Organic loan growth of $140 million, or 4%

Core deposit growth of $288 million, or 8%

Net interest income increase of $878,000, or 2%

Net interest margin of 3.37% compared to 3.42%

Noninterest income increase of $1.9 million, or 19%

Revenue growth of $2.7 million, or 6%

Provision expense of $785,000 compared to $1.7 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31% versus 0.27%

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $79 million, or 16%

2nd Quarter 2019 versus 1st Quarter 2019 highlights:

Return on average equity of 15.8% compared to 16.6%

Return on average assets of 1.76%, compared to 1.80%

Organic loan growth of $60 million or 2%

Net interest income increase of $202,000, or 1%

Net interest margin decrease of 8 basis points to 3.37% from 3.45%

Noninterest income increase of $63,000, or 1%

Revenue growth of $265,000, or 1%

Provision expense of $785,000 compared to $1.2 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31% versus 0.14%

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $22 million, or 4%

As announced on July 9, 2019, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on August 5, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2019. The 2019 dividend rate per share approved in July represents a 16% increase over the accumulated quarterly dividends paid in 2018.

Return on average total equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 15.76%, compared to 16.86% in the second quarter of 2018 and 16.59% in the linked first quarter of 2019. Return on average total equity for the first six months of 2019 was 16.17%, compared to 16.35% in the same period of 2018. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.76%, compared to 1.70% in the second quarter of 2018 and 1.80% in the linked first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets for the first six months of 2019 was 1.78% compared to 1.64% in the same period of 2018. The company's total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was 14.49% at June 30, 2019, compared to 13.76% at June 30, 2018 and 14.38% at March 31, 2019. The company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio2 was 11.30% at June 30, 2019, compared to 10.15% at June 30, 2018 and 11.04% at March 31, 2019.

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $3.96 billion, an increase of $121.9 million, or 3%, versus $3.84 billion for the second quarter 2018. On a linked quarter basis, total average loans grew $43.3 million from $3.92 billion at March 31, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew $139.9 million, or 4%, from $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2018 to $4.00 billion as of June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to report $60 million in loan growth on a linked quarter basis. Line utilization for commercial committed lines has increased as compared to the first quarter 2019, but is still lower than our normal run rate for periods prior to 2018. Further, loan originations are outpacing loan paydowns," commented Findlay.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.30 billion, an increase of $208.6 million, or 5%, versus $4.09 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Average total deposits increased by $210.4 million or 5% as compared to average deposits of $4.09 billion on a linked quarter basis. Total deposits grew $286.3 million, or 7%, from $3.93 billion as of June 30, 2018 to $4.22 billion as of June 30, 2019. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $288.3 million, or 8%, from $3.72 billion at June 30, 2018 to $4.00 billion at June 30, 2019 due to growth in commercial deposits of $230.2 million or 24%, increases in retail deposits of $29.5 million, or 2%, and increases in public fund deposits of $28.6 million or 2%. Brokered deposits were $218.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 1%, as compared to $219.9 million as of June 30, 2018.

Findlay added, "The double digit growth in commercial deposits on a year over year basis was strong and reflective of our focus on growing these relationship driven, low cost deposits. Consistent with our strategic focus on these accounts, we continue to see growth in the number of commercial checking accounts and the volume of commercial checking account balances."

The company's net interest margin decreased five basis points to 3.37% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2018. The year over year decline in net interest margin was due to a higher cost of funds and lower yields on investment securities, partially offset by a higher yield on the company's loan portfolio. The decline in the investment securities yield was due to the combined effect of the flattening, and at times, inverted, yield curve, the corresponding increase in the fair value of the investment securities portfolio, as well as increased premium bond amortization resulting from elevated prepayment speeds.

Linked quarter net interest margin declined by eight basis points from 3.45% as of March 31, 2019 to 3.37% as of June 30, 2019 due to an increase of five basis points in the cost of funds as well as a decline of three basis points in the yield on earning assets. The decline in investment securities yields resulted primarily from a decline in yields for agency mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

The company's net interest margin increased three basis points to 3.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net interest margin for the six month period was primarily attributable to increases in loan yields partially offset by higher cost of funds, driven by the Federal Reserve Bank increasing the target Federal Funds Rate in June, September and December of 2018. Net interest income increased by $2.9 million or 4% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the first half of 2018 due to both net interest margin expansion and loan and deposit growth.

The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $785,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $1.2 million in the linked first quarter of 2019. Net recoveries in the second quarter of 2019 were $217,000 versus net recoveries of $379,000 in the second quarter of 2018 and net charge offs of $91,000 during the linked first quarter of 2019. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019 versus 0.04% for the second quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.01% for the linked first quarter of 2019. On a year to date basis, net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.23% for the first six months of 2018.

Nonperforming assets increased $2.4 million, or 19%, to $15.3 million as of June 30, 2019 versus $12.9 million as of June 30, 2018 due to an increase in nonaccrual loans. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets were $15.3 million versus $7.0 million reported as of March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a single commercial relationship being placed in nonaccrual status, which was past due as of the first quarter of 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2019 was 0.31% compared to 0.27% at June 30, 2018 and 0.14% at March 31, 2019. Loan loss reserve to total loans was 1.26% as of June 30, 2019 as compared with 1.24% as of June 30, 2018 and unchanged from 1.26% as of March 31, 2019.

"We are proud of our asset quality performance during the first two quarters of 2019 with net recoveries year to date. While we encountered a slight shift in nonperforming loans, we don't believe that it is reflective of any broader concerns and our watch list loan totals are stable," commented Findlay.

The company's noninterest income increased $1.9 million, or 19%, to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a 23% increase over the prior year second quarter in recurring fee income for service charges on deposit accounts, primarily due to growth in treasury management fees from business accounts. In addition, investment brokerage fees increased 40% and wealth advisory fees increased by 7% compared to the second quarter 2018 due to continued growth of client relationships. Noninterest income was $11.5 million in the linked first quarter of 2019.

The company's noninterest income increased $3.5 million, or 18%, to $23.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $19.6 million in the prior year period. Noninterest income was positively impacted by $1.7 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as increases of $287,000 in loan and service fees, $247,000 in investment brokerage fees and $217,000 in wealth advisory fees.

During the second quarter, a single commercial treasury management relationship contributed $2.1 million in treasury management fees that are reported with service charges on deposit accounts. This relationship contributed $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in a total of $3.7 million of revenue on a year to date basis. As a result of the bank discovering potentially fraudulent activity by this client involving multiple banks, the related treasury management activity was terminated and the revenue will not recur in future periods. The bank has not incurred any loss related to this activity and we believe that an investigation is ongoing by authorities. In addition, the bank continues its review of its enterprise risk management policies and procedures.

The company's noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, or 9%, to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and decreased by $381,000 on a linked quarter basis. Salaries and employee benefits increased on a year over year basis primarily due to higher employee health insurance expense, staffing increases in revenue producing areas and normal merit increases. Other expense increased by $672,000 or 40% to $2.3 million from $1.7 million in the second quarter 2018.

The company's noninterest expense increased by $3.1 million, or 7%, to $44.6 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $41.5 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by salaries and employee benefits, which increased by 4%, or $882,000, primarily due to higher health insurance expense, staffing increases in revenue producing areas and normal merit increases. Other expense increased by $1.4 million or 44% to $4.6 million from $3.2 million in the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

The company's efficiency ratio was 44.2% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 42.9% for the second quarter of 2018 and 45.2% for the linked first quarter of 2019. The company's efficiency ratio was 44.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 44.4% in the prior year period.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com. The company's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under "LKFN." In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company's financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on "tangible common equity" which is "total equity" excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and "tangible assets" which is "total assets" excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. The company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company's actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including trade policy and those identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets $ 4,975,519 $ 4,891,885 $ 4,760,869 $ 4,975,519 $ 4,760,869 Deposits 4,221,299 4,147,437 3,934,953 4,221,299 3,934,953 Brokered Deposits 217,981 140,078 219,900 217,981 219,900 Core Deposits (3) 4,003,318 4,007,359 3,715,053 4,003,318 3,715,053 Loans 3,998,618 3,939,010 3,858,713 3,998,618 3,858,713 Allowance for Loan Losses 50,564 49,562 47,706 50,564 47,706 Total Equity 565,363 543,267 486,484 565,363 486,484 Goodwill net of deferred tax assets 3,779 3,779 3,793 3,779 3,793 Tangible Common Equity (1) 561,584 539,488 482,691 561,584 482,691 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,961,453 $ 4,881,572 $ 4,739,163 $ 4,921,733 $ 4,723,034 Earning Assets 4,625,949 4,550,950 4,448,240 4,588,656 4,434,924 Investments - available for sale 601,178 587,026 560,484 594,141 553,303 Loans 3,961,322 3,918,024 3,839,441 3,939,792 3,815,813 Total Deposits 4,300,759 4,090,330 4,092,145 4,196,125 4,093,523 Interest Bearing Deposits 3,378,030 3,205,204 3,266,808 3,292,094 3,260,095 Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,444,382 3,426,250 3,409,138 3,435,366 3,388,236 Total Equity 552,536 529,989 479,291 541,325 474,670 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 38,411 $ 38,209 $ 37,533 $ 76,620 $ 73,756 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 38,923 38,708 37,973 77,631 74,604 Provision for Loan Losses 785 1,200 1,700 1,985 5,000 Noninterest Income 11,588 11,525 9,722 23,113 19,601 Noninterest Expense 22,092 22,473 20,303 44,565 41,505 Net Income 21,713 21,682 20,142 43,395 38,478 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 1.70 $ 1.52 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 0.85 0.84 0.78 1.69 1.50 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.30 0.26 0.26 0.56 0.48 Dividend Payout 35.29 % 30.95 % 33.33 % 33.14 % 32.00 % Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) 22.06 21.21 19.23 22.06 19.23 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1) 21.92 21.06 19.08 21.92 19.08 Market Value - High 49.20 48.99 51.15 49.20 51.76 Market Value - Low 43.76 39.78 45.15 39.78 45.01 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,614,701 25,491,093 25,293,329 25,553,254 25,275,471 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,774,002 25,665,287 25,709,216 25,721,079 25,704,505 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.76 % 1.80 % 1.70 % 1.78 % 1.64 % Return on Average Total Equity 15.76 16.59 16.86 16.17 16.35 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.14 10.86 10.11 11.00 10.05 Net Interest Margin 3.37 3.45 3.42 3.42 3.39 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 44.19 45.19 42.93 44.68 44.44 Tier 1 Leverage (2) 11.72 11.59 11.01 11.72 11.01 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2) 13.33 13.22 12.61 13.33 12.61 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2) 12.64 12.52 11.88 12.64 11.88 Total Capital (2) 14.49 14.38 13.76 14.49 13.76 Tangible Capital (1) (2) 11.30 11.04 10.15 11.30 10.15 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 2,451 $ 9,694 $ 1,612 $ 2,451 $ 1,612 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 0 481 0 0 0 Non-accrual Loans 14,995 6,093 12,773 14,995 12,773 Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs) 14,995 6,574 12,773 14,995 12,773 Other Real Estate Owned 316 316 10 316 10 Other Nonperforming Assets 7 83 108 7 108 Total Nonperforming Assets 15,318 6,973 12,891 15,318 12,891 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings 6,082 6,196 3,402 6,082 3,402 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans) 3,512 3,812 7,666 3,512 7,666 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings 9,594 10,008 11,068 9,594 11,068 Impaired Loans 24,271 24,501 16,931 24,271 16,931 Non-Impaired Watch List Loans 183,599 179,636 196,880 183,599 196,880 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans 207,870 204,137 213,811 207,870 213,811 Gross Charge Offs 84 284 128 368 5,105 Recoveries 301 193 507 494 690 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) (217 ) 91 (379 ) (126 ) 4,415 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans (0.02 ) % 0.01 % (0.04 ) % (0.01 ) % 0.23 % Loan Loss Reserve to Loans 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.24 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 337.18 % 753.91 % 373.51 % 337.18 % 373.49 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs 239.90 % 388.11 % 294.94 % 239.90 % 294.94 % Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.38 % 0.17 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.33 % Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.31 % 0.14 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.27 % Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 5.20 % 5.18 % 5.54 % 5.20 % 5.54 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 571 556 553 571 553 Offices 50 50 49 50 49 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (2) Capital ratios for June 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. (3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 154,856 $ 192,290 Short-term investments 41,514 24,632 Total cash and cash equivalents 196,370 216,922 Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value) 609,826 585,549 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,929 2,293 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $50,564 and $48,453 3,948,054 3,866,292 Land, premises and equipment, net 58,719 58,097 Bank owned life insurance 82,591 77,106 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,772 13,772 Accrued interest receivable 17,418 15,518 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 37,870 34,735 Total assets $ 4,975,519 $ 4,875,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 946,471 $ 946,838 Interest bearing deposits 3,274,828 3,097,227 Total deposits 4,221,299 4,044,065 Borrowings Federal funds purchased 15,000 0 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0 75,555 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 170,000 Subordinated debentures 30,928 30,928 Total borrowings 145,928 276,483 Accrued interest payable 12,454 10,404 Other liabilities 30,475 22,598 Total liabilities 4,410,156 4,353,550 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 25,615,216 shares issued and 25,442,300 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 25,301,732 shares issued and 25,128,773 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 112,689 112,383 Retained earnings 446,969 419,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,500 (6,191 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2019 - 172,916 shares, 2018 - 172,959 shares) (3,884 ) (3,756 ) Total stockholders' equity 565,274 521,615 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 565,363 521,704 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,975,519 $ 4,875,254

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 50,089 $ 44,439 $ 98,955 $ 86,233 Tax exempt 235 202 486 419 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,250 2,492 4,747 4,926 Tax exempt 1,710 1,466 3,352 2,797 Other interest income 351 196 589 488 Total interest income 54,635 48,795 108,129 94,863 Interest on deposits 15,556 10,648 29,439 20,015 Interest on borrowings Short-term 232 195 1,182 306 Long-term 436 419 888 786 Total interest expense 16,224 11,262 31,509 21,107 NET INTEREST INCOME 38,411 37,533 76,620 73,756 Provision for loan losses 785 1,700 1,985 5,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 37,626 35,833 74,635 68,756 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 1,646 1,544 3,266 3,049 Investment brokerage fees 528 377 914 667 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,850 3,800 9,137 7,428 Loan and service fees 2,481 2,421 4,885 4,598 Merchant card fee income 670 549 1,292 1,191 Bank owned life insurance income 287 348 731 711 Mortgage banking income 398 438 620 679 Net securities gains (losses) 65 0 88 (6 ) Other income 663 245 2,180 1,284 Total noninterest income 11,588 9,722 23,113 19,601 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 11,835 11,493 24,394 23,512 Net occupancy expense 1,283 1,237 2,649 2,663 Equipment costs 1,409 1,250 2,758 2,524 Data processing fees and supplies 2,574 2,290 4,999 4,803 Corporate and business development 1,171 1,046 2,377 2,179 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 409 409 815 870 Professional fees 1,071 910 2,008 1,782 Other expense 2,340 1,668 4,565 3,172 Total noninterest expense 22,092 20,303 44,565 41,505 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,122 25,252 53,183 46,852 Income tax expense 5,409 5,110 9,788 8,374 NET INCOME $ 21,713 $ 20,142 $ 43,395 $ 38,478 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,614,701 25,293,329 25,553,254 25,275,471 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 1.70 $ 1.52 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,774,002 25,709,216 25,721,079 25,704,505 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 1.69 $ 1.50

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOAN DETAIL SECOND QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial loans: Working capital lines of credit loans $ 755,090 18.9 % $ 726,895 18.4 % $ 690,620 17.6 % $ 780,910 20.2 % Non-working capital loans 695,235 17.3 700,447 17.8 714,759 18.3 691,118 17.9 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,450,325 36.2 1,427,342 36.2 1,405,379 35.9 1,472,028 38.1 Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 321,550 8.0 293,818 7.5 266,805 6.8 200,438 5.2 Owner occupied loans 557,115 13.9 557,296 14.1 586,325 15.0 569,453 14.8 Nonowner occupied loans 533,880 13.4 537,569 13.7 520,901 13.3 518,840 13.4 Multifamily loans 242,966 6.1 240,939 6.1 195,604 5.0 221,579 5.7 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 1,655,511 41.4 1,629,622 41.4 1,569,635 40.1 1,510,310 39.1 Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 148,883 3.7 139,645 3.6 177,503 4.6 148,396 3.9 Loans for agricultural production 165,595 4.2 162,662 4.1 193,010 4.9 155,826 4.0 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 314,478 7.9 302,307 7.7 370,513 9.5 304,222 7.9 Other commercial loans 104,084 2.6 112,021 2.8 95,657 2.4 120,541 3.1 Total commercial loans 3,524,398 88.1 3,471,292 88.1 3,441,184 87.9 3,407,101 88.2 Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 187,863 4.7 188,777 4.8 185,822 4.7 180,099 4.7 Open end and junior lien loans 188,558 4.7 182,791 4.7 187,030 4.8 179,622 4.7 Residential construction and land development loans 12,270 0.3 13,142 0.3 16,226 0.4 13,226 0.3 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 388,691 9.7 384,710 9.8 389,078 9.9 372,947 9.7 Other consumer loans 86,996 2.2 84,650 2.1 86,064 2.2 80,097 2.1 Total consumer loans 475,687 11.9 469,360 11.9 475,142 12.1 453,044 11.8 Subtotal 4,000,085 100.0 % 3,940,652 100.0 % 3,916,326 100.0 % 3,860,145 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (50,564 ) (49,562 ) (48,453 ) (47,706 ) Net deferred loan fees (1,467 ) (1,642 ) (1,581 ) (1,432 ) Loans, net $ 3,948,054 $ 3,889,448 $ 3,866,292 $ 3,811,007 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS SECOND QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 946,471 $ 931,832 $ 946,838 $ 839,784 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 238,369 246,936 247,903 255,594 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,708,397 1,562,089 1,429,570 1,422,840 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 1,053,619 1,131,326 1,146,221 1,149,197 Other time deposits 274,443 275,254 273,533 267,538 Total deposits $ 4,221,299 $ 4,147,437 $ 4,044,065 $ 3,934,953 FHLB advances and other borrowings 145,928 152,928 276,483 312,167 Total funding sources $ 4,367,227 $ 4,300,365 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,247,120

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 3,936,747 $ 50,089 5.10 % $ 3,893,035 $ 48,866 5.09 % $ 3,816,879 $ 44,439 4.67 % Tax exempt (1) 24,575 292 4.77 24,989 314 5.10 22,562 253 4.50 Investments: (1) Available for sale 601,178 4,415 2.95 587,026 4,575 3.16 560,484 4,347 3.11 Short-term investments 12,092 97 3.22 4,696 26 2.25 4,079 11 1.08 Interest bearing deposits 51,357 254 1.98 41,204 212 2.09 44,236 185 1.68 Total earning assets $ 4,625,949 $ 55,147 4.78 % $ 4,550,950 $ 53,993 4.81 % $ 4,448,240 $ 49,235 4.44 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (49,965 ) (48,768 ) (46,494 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 171,313 164,820 139,677 Premises and equipment 58,857 58,599 56,093 Other nonearning assets 155,299 155,971 141,647 Total assets $ 4,961,453 $ 4,881,572 $ 4,739,163 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 240,824 $ 71 0.12 % $ 247,309 $ 71 0.12 % $ 259,989 $ 86 0.13 % Interest bearing checking accounts 1,743,813 7,576 1.74 1,496,893 5,954 1.61 1,528,733 4,412 1.16 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 274,217 1,300 1.90 276,006 1,232 1.81 264,294 946 1.44 In denominations over $100,000 1,119,176 6,609 2.37 1,184,996 6,626 2.27 1,213,792 5,204 1.72 Miscellaneous short-term borrowings 35,424 232 2.63 190,118 950 2.03 111,402 195 0.70 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 30,928 436 5.65 30,928 452 5.93 30,928 419 5.43 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,444,382 $ 16,224 1.89 % $ 3,426,250 $ 15,285 1.81 % $ 3,409,138 $ 11,262 1.33 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 922,729 885,126 825,337 Other liabilities 41,806 40,207 25,397 Stockholders' Equity 552,536 529,989 479,291 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,961,453 $ 4,881,572 $ 4,739,163 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 55,147 4.78 53,993 4.81 49,235 4.44 Interest expense/average earning assets 16,224 1.41 15,285 1.36 11,262 1.02 Net interest income and margin $ 38,923 3.37 % $ 38,708 3.45 % $ 37,973 3.42 %





(1) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $512,000, $499,000 and $440,000 in the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2019 and 2018, are included as taxable loan interest income. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders' equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company's value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company's financial information.



A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Equity $ 565,363 $ 543,267 $ 486,484 $ 565,363 $ 486,484 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,191 1,191 1,177 1,191 1,177 Tangible Common Equity 561,584 539,488 482,691 561,584 482,691 Assets $ 4,975,519 $ 4,891,885 $ 4,760,869 $ 4,975,519 $ 4,760,869 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,191 1,191 1,177 1,191 1,177 Tangible Assets 4,971,740 4,888,106 4,757,076 4,971,740 4,757,076 Ending common shares issued 25,615,216 25,614,665 25,294,582 25,615,216 25,294,582 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 21.92 $ 21.06 $ 19.08 $ 21.92 $ 19.08 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 11.30 % 11.04 % 10.15 % 11.30 % 10.15 %

1 Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



2 Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"





