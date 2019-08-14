Quantcast

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 4

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa M. O'Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric H. Ottinger, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager; will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference, held in Chicago on September 4, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Findlay and O'Neill will present at the conference on September 4 at 10:25 am CT. A live webcast of the presentation is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj116/lkfn/. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608. Click on 2019 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

